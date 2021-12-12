Gas project EIA must be credible and made public

Kaieteur News – We are thankful that those at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have come to their senses. Though belated, it is still gratifying, to learn that the EPA has “determined that an Environmental Impact Assessment is required” (KN December 6 –“EPA orders EIA for Exxon’s US$900M gas project”). It is mindboggling that this is only happening now, with so much involved, so many genuine fears articulated publicly by alarmed Guyanese with why it should be done. It is our hope that the EIA conducted and delivered will measure up in every respect.

Whatever the EIA memorialises must be made public immediately upon completion. The EIA report for the gas project must not follow in the footsteps of other reports secreted away, such as Payara and audit reports. These reports are the business of the Guyanese people and they have every right to know in a timely manner, since delay generates suspicion of leaders doctoring the final product to conceal their tricks and other crooked agendas. This project has been plagued with disagreement and distrust from very early on, which is why it is compulsory that no more secrecy be a part of the mix.

Similarly, the group and its people spearheading this sensitive and crucial EIA study must pass smell test and credibility test. Interestingly, we point out that the EPA stated that it has also approved Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to conduct the EIA. We must be frank and mention that we were not too impressed with what was being held out as a simple and sincere error involving a signature pasted on to a recent report to give it some standing in the local context. This is not being said to cast aspersions, since genuine mistakes happen. Rather, this must be presented to the public because of what the terms of reference for the EIA contain.

As our article stated, “One of the terms notes that the company must examine the introduction of increased dangers such as fire, explosion, spills, chemical and other hazardous substances to the surrounding environment, including coastal communities.” Whatever is examined or done or reported in this regard must be comprehensive and authoritative, while reassuring us that it is on the up and up. For this represents the core of the concerns of Guyanese, and over which they must and will be relentless.

The great majority of Guyanese have been content to be complacent and accept hook, line, and sinker whatever Government leaders put before them, and gets an impotent EPA to endorse as the genuine article, meaning, that there is no need to worry. On the other hand, foreigners have been harsh and unaccepting, because they foresee the possibility of their livelihoods and future being taken out of their hands in the worst way imaginable, if they are unconcerned and unobjecting today. Foreigners want robust reassurances, and Guyanese should not be lagging in applying pressure to Government leaders, and the EPA.

This is because all that it takes is one oil spill of limited consequence (not even a fully catastrophic one) for all the oil and gas below the seabed to mean nothing to us. The embedded dangers “to the surrounding environment, including coastal communities”cannot and should not, be minimized, but given every expression and ventilation. There are several reasons for this, but we highlight only two today.

First, the gas project involves almost 250 kilometers (km) of pipeline in total, with some 220 km being offshore, and another 27 km of connecting pipeline onshore. Trouble could come from any point in this near 250 km of pipeline, with disastrous effects to locals. Second, at the time of this writing, we are still to be fortified with proper insurance coverage in the event of an oil spill, either offshore or anywhere else. We note keenly the arrival of a new insurance group positioning itself to provide coverage, and we are very doubtful.

We have seen this before on everything involving these oil discoveries from the inception, including contracts, signing bonus money, and PPP and PNC leadership trickeries and concealments. It is why the completed EIA must speak on its merits, once made public. Too much is involved, simply too many dangers, too many bona fide fears.