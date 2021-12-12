Exxon’s Ogle HQ to supply national grid with solar power – Country Manager

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana has announced plans to be a part of supplying electricity to Guyana’s Demerara Berbice Interconnected Grid.

This through surplus power generated by the company’s planned solar powered farm for its headquarters currently under construction at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The announcement was made by Esso Exploration and Guyana Production Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—President and General, Alistair Routledge.

He was at the time addressing the 132nd Award Ceremony of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry which was venued at the Marriott Hotel.

Addressing the ceremony on the matter of reducing carbon emissions, the ExxonMobil executive told members of the private sector that the company is currently in the process of completing its headquarters where it is also installing a solar farm.

“While we advance the gas-to-shore project, our Ogle office is under construction with a net zero energy foot-print.”

He explained, by indicating that the building will be powered by solar energy. According to Routledge, “the solar array will help to generate surplus electricity which will be dispatched to the power grid in Georgetown.”

The ExxonMobil Guyana President did not however, indicate if the electricity will be sold to the national grid, as is the case with other private suppliers such as the Giftland Mall.

This, he said, is consistent with Guyana’s expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy.

He had prefaced his position by acknowledging that modern economies run on energy.

To this end, Routledge observed that his company is guided by the governments revised LCDS and has enlisted the private sector in the diversification of its energy supply sources producing less emission.

Referencing Exxon’s role in the gas-to-energy project, he said this would be complemented by other projects such as the Amaila Falls Hydro Electric Project.

“The private sector including ExxonMobil, will be central to this initiative from finding and producing gas to building the pipeline that will bring it to shore, we are deeply invested in a cleaner, more affordable energy for Guyana.”

He used the occasion to point out the cyclical nature of the economy and said by bringing gas to shore, or by additional sources of energy, ” Guyana has the opportunity to make economic diversification a reality.”