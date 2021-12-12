EPA depending on fishermen’s help to tackle oil spill

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is boosting its capabilities to detect offshore mishaps, through partnerships with local fishermen.

In an interview with this publication the EPA Head, Kemraj Parsram stressed the importance of the fisher folk in such matters, especially since only last week, reports surfaced of what was feared to be an oil spill.

Although those claims were dismissed by the Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, Parsram said it is important for the EPA to be in contact with fishers to ensure the agency receives accurate reports of future mishaps, including information pertaining to location.

In this regard, he said, “These fishermen were shown how to use their phones to (take) geographic tag pictures of any substance (observed offshore)”.

He noted too that the fishermen were encouraged to collect samples to share with the agency. Parsram, along with the Head of the Oil and Gas Department and head of the Information Technology Unit, recently met with representatives of the Guyana Marine Conservation Society and the National Fisherfolk Organisation, to formally partner with these groups to assist the Agency in marine surveillance and reporting.

“The above is in addition to our monitoring, using periodic visits and audits,” the EPA boss pointed out.

By early next year, he said that the agency will be able to remotely monitor offshore activities, using satellite and real time data from the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Only recently, Parsram told the media that the EPA is in the process of bolstering its monitoring and assessment capabilities for various industries “by procuring modern and state of the art measurement equipment/instruments and analyses tools to take accurate measurements, and to make credible assessments of impacts of pollutants in air, water and land.”

The announcement came some six years after the discovery of oil.

Nevertheless, the EPA informed members of the media that it will soon launch a remote real-time monitoring system and platform to keep an eye on facilities and their level of compliance with key environmental parametres. The regulator said, this will be done through the acquisition of satellite services, and the installation of sensors for air quality index, among other mechanisms.

In the meantime, the agency said it currently utilises drone technology, has amplified the use of Geographic Information System (GIS), and employs other digital technology for remote monitoring.

To complement its technological improvements, the EPA noted that it continues to build the capacity of its staff members.