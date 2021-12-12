Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports sponsors ten youth cricketers in Demerara

Kaieteur News – Dave’s West Indian Imports made sure ten (10) cricketers from the Demerara Associations benefited from voucher grants valued twenty thousand dollars ($20,000) each. These vouchers can be redeemed at MetroOffice and Computer Supplies for stationery and other academic related materials, an official release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed.

Proprietor of Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports, Dave Narine’s involvement and support for this national sport goes back to previous years as a sponsor of the GCB Under15 Inter-County Tournaments. Mr. Narine’s donation is particularly welcome during this COVID-19 pandemic when sponsorship is not readily accessible.

His voluntary commitment and contribution to the youths will positively influence their lives. This speaks volumes of his company’s generosity to the sport, the release noted.

The president of the Guyana Cricket Board and Demerara Cricket Board, Mr Bissondyal Singh along with the executive, recipients, parents and guardians would like to express sincere thanks to Mr. Dave Narine, his family and Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports for this timely donation which will assist the youths to improve both their cricket and academics.

The beneficiaries of Mr. Narine’s generosity are Sean Edwards and Abishag Hall (Upper Demerara Cricket Association), Myhiem Khan and Shawn Thompson (Georgetown Cricket Association), Kelvin Raymond and Sachin Balgobin (West Demerara Cricket Association), Anand Ramgobin and Zameer Aziz (East Bank Cricket Association), and Neeran Bani and Sasenarine Harricharran (East Coast Demerara Cricket Board).