COVID-19: The Omicron variant, here is what we know so far

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux,

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – The Omicron variant has burst onto the world scene and in less than a month, it has already spread to more than 57 countries. So far, it is spreading faster than any of the other coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) variants. It is also showing a tendency to rapidly replace the other circulating variants including the delta variant. Today, I will shed some light on questions that many people have been asking me about this variant and give my thoughts on what may occur in the months to come.

Is Omicron a new Virus?

Omicron is not a new virus; it is a mutation of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which is making it behave like a new virus. While there are changes in its structure, the core structure remains the same. Our body should be able to detect it if we have antibodies against it from a previous COVID-19 infection or if we were fully vaccinated.

Is Omicron more deadly?

The answer to this question is not as clear yet and there needs to be more data before a final conclusion can be made about its death rate. However, data from South Africa indicate that it is less deadly than the previous variants. As far as I am aware, there hasn’t been any reported deaths from the Omicron variant as yet.

Are the symptoms from Omicron similar to other variants?

So far, the data is suggesting that the symptoms are milder and a little different. Less patients have fever and cough when compared to cases of COVID-19 before Omicron came onto the scene. However, it is only a few weeks since this variant has been in circulation and more time is needed to see if this trend continues as more persons get infected with Omicron.

Is it more transmissible?

Early data suggests that it is two times more transmissible than the Delta variant. It is thought to remain airborne longer than any other variant. In South Africa, the infection rates from Omicron have been doubling every 3 days. Based on the data in South Africa, it appears to be far more transmissible but we will have to wait to confirm this as more patients get infected.

Will Omicron evade vaccines?

Early data suggests that it is causing symptomatic infection in the vaccinated more than any previous variant. However, the disease is far milder in the vaccinated population suggesting that the vaccines are still preventing it from causing deaths and hospitalisations. Again, as more patients become infected, we will get a clearer picture. However, vaccine companies are already in the process of tweaking their vaccines in the event that a specific vaccine for Omicron will be needed. Given the data so far, I do not think that specific boosters for Omicron will be needed.

When will Omicron reach Guyana?

No one knows this answer with certainty. Given the rapid worldwide spread and the holiday travels, my best estimate is that it should arrive here before the year is out. Should this occur and the three-day doubling time for Omicron hold up, I believe that Omicron can become the dominant variant here and cause a surge in infections by early February 2022. I predict that most of us will get infected if Omicron continues to be as transmissible as it is thought to be currently.

Does it have the potential to overwhelm the system?

A virus that is less deadly and more infectious should lead to rapid infections, minimal deaths and faster herd immunity. However, there may be an increase in hospitalisation given the high numbers of unvaccinated and persons getting infected at the same time. This has the potential to overwhelm medical systems and lead to increased deaths if the sick cannot access care because hospitals are filled to capacity.

This doesn’t mean we should panic; we have close to two years of experience dealing with COVID-19 which should take us through the Omicron wave especially, if we use the evidence to our advantage. Once you are fully vaccinated and/ boosted, you should not panic.