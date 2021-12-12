Azerbaijan completes new US$40M int’l airport in 8 months

…10 years later US$160M and counting CJIA still incomplete

Azerbaijan, a country located in Europe has completed the construction of a new airport, Fuzuli International Airport, in the region of Karabakh in the span of eight months, while after 10 years Guyana is still struggling to complete what has been dubbed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project.

Thus far, the CJIA has cost Guyana a whopping US$160M and more money is still being pumped into the project, whereas, in the case of the Fuzuli Airport in Azerbaijan, the government there reportedly expended in the region of US$40 million to complete the project.

According to online news sources, Fuzuli International Airport, which is located nearly 100km from Shusha and 300km from the capital Baku, was completed in a span of eight months. Its foundation stone was laid in January this year while the initial test flight to the airport was conducted in August.

By August 2021, Fuzuli airport was able to accommodate all wide-body aircraft, including large cargo aeroplanes, operated from the airport.

At present, the airport’s runway is 3000m long and 60m wide and its terminal has the capacity to handle 200 passengers in an hour. In addition, the airport features automatic systems and a control tower in line with international civil aviation and transportation standards. The aviation infrastructure has baggage conveyors, VIP lounges, a registration system, shops, restaurants and other necessary facilities.

According to online news sources, extensive landscaping work has also been executed around the airport.

On 16 October, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the decree that granted the status of ‘international airport’ to Fuzuli airport which has since been included in the list of international airports with the code of FZL (global standards for airline safety) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The Fuzuli airport is expected to operate as a gateway projected to boost the development of tourism and trade in the region.

On one of his previous visits to the airport, President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was quoted by the Daily Sabah as saying: “The construction of the airport started this year. At that time, I said that Fuzuli International Airport will open this year. Perhaps no airport in the world has been built at this speed. The runway is ready. Final preparations are being made…”

In contrast, Guyana’s CJIA Airport expansion project, which commenced in 2012, remains incomplete even as its cost continues to climb. The CJIA expansion project was expected to be a US$150M venture; US$138M financed from the China Exim Bank and $12M from the consolidated fund (taxpayers’ money).

The project faced a number of delays, with the Chinese Contractor, China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC), requesting several extensions to complete it. In the meantime, the airport expenditure continues to increase. This, however, has not been allowed to continue without criticisms from concerned members of society, including publisher of this newspaper, Glenn Lall.

Earlier this year, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, had promised that the total cost for the project will not exceed US$200M. However, Edghill provided no guarantee for this as the venture is currently a work-in-progress that the PPP/C administration is still pumping money into.

Since his announcement, that the spending on the CJIA expansion will not surpass US$200 million, other subcontracts that are catered for in the original contract have requested additional funds.

One of those projects is for the “Construction and Rehabilitation Works of the VIP Lounge and new and existing commercial buildings of the airport at an estimated cost of G$612,500,000.

Another subcontract project was estimated at G$23,223,375 for the rehabilitation of the existing roof at the airport.

In September the Ministry awarded a contract for US$2M to a local company named Total Solutions for the supply of two additional air-bridges for the long ongoing CJIA project, some US$350,000 more than what was paid for the other air bridges.

Additionally, a new runway was commissioned at the airport, complete with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) touted to reduce flights diversion by 90 percent. That aspect of the airport was completed at a cost of G$518 million.

During a recent interview on Globespan, the Public Works Minister had hinted that more monies will be spent, when he said “Very soon we will be developing the car park…the sewerage system has to be addressed and we are working on that and the water treatment system also.”

According to him, the contractor, CHEC, had agreed to undertake other works on the airport at no cost to Guyana, and his engineers have estimated the value of the works to be somewhere between US$11M and US$13M.

The airport was expected to be completed by December 31, 2021, but Edghill had said that due to the constraints of shipping as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, works might not be completed until early 2022.