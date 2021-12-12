Adrian, Baston double strikes give Swan comfortable win in opening fixture

…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Aviana Adrian and Aaliyha Baston each netted twice to hand Swan a comfortable 4-1 victory over host St. Cuthbert’s Mission when the Guyana Football Federation GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival commenced yesterday.

Following the opening ceremony, which was attended by British Ambassador to Guyana Jane Miller OBE, deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lenox Shuman, President of the Guyana Football Federation Wayne Forde among other dignitaries, the tournament got off to a thrilling start as fans cheered on the home team which made their debut.

Both teams found the going a bit tough on a soggy outfield, however, St. Cuthbert’s Mission took the lead in the 12th minute when Zanita Abraham sent her free kick past Swan goalkeeper Indero Amardeo from inside the area.

Swan had a fair opportunity to equalise shortly after, but Stefany Mata sent her shot wide from just outside the area.

Swan continued to push forward and forced the home team goal-keeper Ashanty Marawanaru to pull off a fine save before her opposite number Indero Amardeo from inside the area.

Sabantho Simon of St. Cuthbert’s Mission had a decent opportunity to stretch her team’s lead, but sent her shot wide after she got pass an advancing Marawanaru.

Abraham could have put the host ahead just before half time, however her shot from the right side of the area hit the upright.

Adrian drew her team level in the 47th minute when she capitalised on a pass from left side and beat Marawanaru from within the area.

The energetic Adrian had another opportunity to score, but her shot hit the upright before Simon sent a shot wide after working her way into the area.

Adrian made it 2-1 in the 81st minute when she found the back of the net from the right side of the box as Swan showed purpose in the second half. Boston extended her team advantage when she slotted home from within the area and netted her second with a sturdy shot from the edge of the box in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, speaking at the opening ceremony, GFF President Forde reminded that this is Guyana’s inaugural female tournament and said that it is of vital strategic importance to the GFF that the game is made accessible to all Guyanese. “I do hope our presence here today is a clear signal of our intentions, today is a special day for women’s football in Guyana,” he added.

Forde lauded the clubs and said he is looking forward to an exciting tournament. “The GFF is fully committed to giving equitable access and resources to the development of women’s football at all levels through technical development programmes and competitions. This long term strategy boasted by support from FIFA, CONCACAF and our corporate partners has already paid huge dividends with our senior women’s national team performing with distinction on the international stage,” he posited.

Forde spoke about the achievements of the national U17 and U20 female teams, the latter which made it to the CONCACAF championship, the first time that age group has achieved back to back qualification at the regional level. He recalled when the U20 female team fell just short of qualifying to the U20 world cup before the lockdown. Forde said he is hoping that future teams can go one step further and noted that the future of women’s football is bright. He urged more females to get involved in the sport.

Ambassador Miller OBE said she is happy to be part of this historic tournament and congratulated the stake holders. She stated that she was impressed with the theme “we rise against domestic violence” which the tournament is being played under.

Shuman extended congratulations to the GFF and lauded the female players for their efforts. He added that he is looking forward to continued support from the GFF and is hoping that competitive football will continue not only in the community but in other villages.

The other teams participating are: Bartica, Essequibo, Foxy Ladies, Fruta Conquerors, GDF, GT Panthers, Mahdia, Moruca, NA United, Orella, Police, Santos and Upper Mazaruni.