ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. launches new corporate training modules

Dec 12, 2021 News

: The gathering at the launch of ActionInvest Caribbean’s new management course.

Kaieteur News – ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. (ACI), the premier business training and coaching institute in Guyana, has announced the launch of its new corporate training modules learning management system (LMS), which includes 144 courses that will facilitate effective training for personal and professional skills development.
ACI’s cloud-based LMS is affordable, accessible and device-responsive, and boasts high-end digital functionality supported by the company’s well trained support team.
The range of corporate training modules include administrative skills, career development, human resources, supervisors and managers, personal development, sales and marketing, workplace essentials, and Microsoft Office Suite.
The modules are self-paced and allow learners to easily navigate the interface to track as well as assess their progress and performance. Learners are also provided with digital certificates upon completion of a module.
Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. stated that introducing the LMS was a result of increased market demand from local public and private sector entities as well as independent professionals for competency-based digital training, particularly as Guyana’s labour force and business landscapes transform with the burgeoning oil and gas industry.
In his remarks, Keon Smith, Coaching Director and Certified Business Coach at ActionCOACH Guyana indicated that the new LMS expands training opportunities for Human Resource professionals, CEOs, managers, and other business professionals and provides multiple activities that are excellent tools for developing different skills, careers and the local workforce.
ACI was also proud to announce that its Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown office and training facilities are now powered by a 10 kilowatt solar system, adding to the company’s commitment to delivering world class education through sustainable methods.
For more information, persons can contact an ACI company representative on telephone number: +592 223 – 5583 or send an email via [email protected]
ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified educational institution and business development company of Guyanese origin benefitting from female ownership and leadership. ACI is focused on becoming the Caribbean’s solution to professional and organisational growth through an action-oriented team delivering targeted business development services to entrepreneurial individuals and organisations.

