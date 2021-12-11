Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

US$17M loan to rehabilitate 3 Regional hospitals

Dec 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) is expected to have more medical services at three Regional hospitals in the country. This will be financed by a US$17.5 million loan from the Government of India, and will be expended to advance and modernise the three medical facilities.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

The three hospitals are the Suddie Hospital in Region Two, the West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, and the Bartica Hospital in Region Seven.
On Wednesday, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony told members of the media during the handing over of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Maternity Ward, that the designs for the upgrades at the three Regional hospitals should be completed by early 2022.
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony explained that once those designs are complete, the projects would go out to tender; thereafter, the works are expected to begin. The Minister added that there is not yet any specific timeline for the completion of the much-needed works at these hospitals.
He further added that the upgrades to these hospitals would include establishing out-patient facilities; accident and emergencies sections; outpatient clinics; laboratories; imaging facilities; in-patient wards; and operating theatres.
The Ministry is focusing on upgrading health services in other parts of various Regions.
As an example, Kaieteur News had previously reported on April 26, 2021, when Minister Anthony had commissioned the newly upgraded Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank of Demerara as a ‘Smart Hospital’.

The Smart Hospital initiative comes under a United Kingdom funded $835M project seeking to transform five health institutions in Guyana into ‘smart’ facilities. The other hospitals to be upgraded are the Mabaruma and Lethem Regional Hospitals, the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and the Paramakatoi Health Centre. The general aim is to upgrade the facilities to standards that are ‘green’ and ‘safe’, lessening their carbon footprints. In addition, the SMART hospitals also promote better work and patient flow.

