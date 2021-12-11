US$17M loan to rehabilitate 3 Regional hospitals

Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) is expected to have more medical services at three Regional hospitals in the country. This will be financed by a US$17.5 million loan from the Government of India, and will be expended to advance and modernise the three medical facilities.
The three hospitals are the Suddie Hospital in Region Two, the West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, and the Bartica Hospital in Region Seven.
On Wednesday, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony told members of the media during the handing over of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Maternity Ward, that the designs for the upgrades at the three Regional hospitals should be completed by early 2022.
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony explained that once those designs are complete, the projects would go out to tender; thereafter, the works are expected to begin. The Minister added that there is not yet any specific timeline for the completion of the much-needed works at these hospitals.
He further added that the upgrades to these hospitals would include establishing out-patient facilities; accident and emergencies sections; outpatient clinics; laboratories; imaging facilities; in-patient wards; and operating theatres.
The Ministry is focusing on upgrading health services in other parts of various Regions.
As an example, Kaieteur News had previously reported on April 26, 2021, when Minister Anthony had commissioned the newly upgraded Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank of Demerara as a ‘Smart Hospital’.
The Smart Hospital initiative comes under a United Kingdom funded $835M project seeking to transform five health institutions in Guyana into ‘smart’ facilities. The other hospitals to be upgraded are the Mabaruma and Lethem Regional Hospitals, the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and the Paramakatoi Health Centre. The general aim is to upgrade the facilities to standards that are ‘green’ and ‘safe’, lessening their carbon footprints. In addition, the SMART hospitals also promote better work and patient flow.
Dec 11, 2021Kaieteur News -The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) match officials have completed their preparations for the year-end trio of senior competitions, with the GFF Refereeing Department providing...
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have always opined on these pages that there must be public responses to terrible propaganda sprouted... more
Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son, related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]