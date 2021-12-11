Unvaccinated Region Six men died of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Two unvaccinated men from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the men died over a two-day period (December 9 to 10), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of a 45-year-old and an 84-year-old.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,016.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 51 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,453.

The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 46 in institutional isolation, 743 in home isolation, and 4 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,634 persons have recovered from the virus.