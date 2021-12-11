Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Truck engulfed into flames on Corentyne Public Road.

Dec 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The driver of a double-axle truck transporting laterite soil from No.63 Village to New Amsterdam is counting his lucky stars after he managed to escape unhurt from the truck he was driving, when it caught fire on the No.62 Village Public Road. The incident occurred around 08:30hrs yesterday.

The truck on fire yesterday.

According to the owner of GYY 6066, Kevin Abdulla of Lot 9 Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, the truck was being driven by Leston Velloza. Velloza told the owner that he was driving along the No.62 Public Road and heading in the direction of New Amsterdam when the tyre located at his driver’s side blew out.

As a result, the entire wheel caught fire, which caused the brake line to be damaged. The driver said he steered the vehicle to the corner and exited, but within minutes fire engulfed the entire front section of the vehicle.

Police who were on duty at the No.63 police outpost, located a short distance away, saw what was taking place and contacted the Fire Service, which arrived some 15 minutes later.

The driver of the truck sustained no injuries, according to Abdulla.

 

