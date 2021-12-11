Truck engulfed into flames on Corentyne Public Road.

Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The driver of a double-axle truck transporting laterite soil from No.63 Village to New Amsterdam is counting his lucky stars after he managed to escape unhurt from the truck he was driving, when it caught fire on the No.62 Village Public Road. The incident occurred around 08:30hrs yesterday.
According to the owner of GYY 6066, Kevin Abdulla of Lot 9 Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, the truck was being driven by Leston Velloza. Velloza told the owner that he was driving along the No.62 Public Road and heading in the direction of New Amsterdam when the tyre located at his driver’s side blew out.
As a result, the entire wheel caught fire, which caused the brake line to be damaged. The driver said he steered the vehicle to the corner and exited, but within minutes fire engulfed the entire front section of the vehicle.
Police who were on duty at the No.63 police outpost, located a short distance away, saw what was taking place and contacted the Fire Service, which arrived some 15 minutes later.
The driver of the truck sustained no injuries, according to Abdulla.
Dec 11, 2021Kaieteur News -The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) match officials have completed their preparations for the year-end trio of senior competitions, with the GFF Refereeing Department providing...
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have always opined on these pages that there must be public responses to terrible propaganda sprouted... more
Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son, related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]