Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some people memory shorta dan dem temper

Dec 11, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem politician tun like de man wah went to de doctor. He tun to de doctor and seh, “Doctor, I have a serious memory loss problem.”
De doctor ask he, “How long yuh gat dis problem?”
De man ask, “wat problem?”
A thing happen and dem politician develop amnesia. Dem tun fuhgetful. Dem can’t remember. Dem short-term memory gone. Who sign seh dem nah know wah dem sign, when dem sign and who sign with dem.
Is suh when yuh nah want answer question. Yuh does suddenly get fuhgetful. Or yuh does remember conveniently.
Just like de man who dem boys ask how long he had short-term memory loss he answer, “As long as I can remember.”
Dem boys remembering good though. Dem remember who bin seh how dem gan renegotiate de ExxonMobil contract. Dem remember how dem bin talk bout sanctity of contract.
Dem boys bin tell de story bout Memory Man. De man had a memory like wan elephant.
One day a lil girl go up to he and ask he “Wah yuh had fuh breakfast on 4th October, 1954?”
Memory Man tun to she and answer: “eggs!’
Thirty years later, de lil girl tun big woman and spot Memory Man at de café. She go up to he and ask, “How?”
Memory Man seh: “scrambled.”
Talk half and remind dem politicians dat 30 years from now dem boys can ask dem bout dem oil blocks.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Referees are “Ready To Go” for Super 16 – GFF Head of Refereeing

Referees are “Ready To Go” for Super 16 – GFF Head of

Dec 11, 2021

Kaieteur News -The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) match officials have completed their preparations for the year-end trio of senior competitions, with the GFF Refereeing Department providing...
Read More
Port Mourant Training Centre are champs

Port Mourant Training Centre are champs

Dec 11, 2021

‘Always wanted to be in a World Cup, playing at home is special’

‘Always wanted to be in a World Cup, playing at...

Dec 11, 2021

GFF president shares condolences after passing of George Green

GFF president shares condolences after passing of...

Dec 11, 2021

Fraser further questions GASA President

Fraser further questions GASA President

Dec 11, 2021

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese Society that no one cares?

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese...

Dec 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Old Traditions

    Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son, related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]