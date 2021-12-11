Some people memory shorta dan dem temper

Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2021
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem politician tun like de man wah went to de doctor. He tun to de doctor and seh, “Doctor, I have a serious memory loss problem.”
De doctor ask he, “How long yuh gat dis problem?”
De man ask, “wat problem?”
A thing happen and dem politician develop amnesia. Dem tun fuhgetful. Dem can’t remember. Dem short-term memory gone. Who sign seh dem nah know wah dem sign, when dem sign and who sign with dem.
Is suh when yuh nah want answer question. Yuh does suddenly get fuhgetful. Or yuh does remember conveniently.
Just like de man who dem boys ask how long he had short-term memory loss he answer, “As long as I can remember.”
Dem boys remembering good though. Dem remember who bin seh how dem gan renegotiate de ExxonMobil contract. Dem remember how dem bin talk bout sanctity of contract.
Dem boys bin tell de story bout Memory Man. De man had a memory like wan elephant.
One day a lil girl go up to he and ask he “Wah yuh had fuh breakfast on 4th October, 1954?”
Memory Man tun to she and answer: “eggs!’
Thirty years later, de lil girl tun big woman and spot Memory Man at de café. She go up to he and ask, “How?”
Memory Man seh: “scrambled.”
Talk half and remind dem politicians dat 30 years from now dem boys can ask dem bout dem oil blocks.
