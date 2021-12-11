P&P Insurance Brokers spreads Christmas cheer

Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited on Friday afternoon hosted its annual Christmas donation exercise. The company has been making donations to several organisations over the past 15 years to assist them in their humanitarian relief efforts. This year the company extended Christmas cheer to 12 caregiving, charitable organisations, donating $125,000 each to them. The donations were made at the company’s headquarters on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

Representatives of the various organizations with their cheques flanked by Mr Vikash Panday (L) and Ms Jaya Panday (R).

Executive Director Vikash Panday, stated that in the spirit of Christmas, the company makes these donations every year to aid these organizations with their charitable work.
“We make this Christmas presentation to 12 organizations. We are donating $125,000 to each organisation, making the total contribution $1,500,000. We hope that you will use this money prudently and the real beneficiaries are the persons you serve and help,” stated Panday.
Further, he stated that the donation is just one of the channels the company uses in an effort to assist the less fortunate and to honour its community service responsibility.
Mr. Panday said that all the organizations in their own way have been making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate and he was happy to contribute to the cause.
The organisations that have benefitted from the company’s donations are: Bless the Children Home; Canaan Children’s Home; Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre; Uncle Eddie’s Home; Friends of the Archer’s Home; The Dharam Shala; The David Rose School for the Handicapped; Cheshire Homes Guyana; Hauraruni Girl’s Home; the Tina Insanally Foundation; Bal Nivas Shelter; and the Joshua House Children Centre.

