P&P Insurance Brokers spreads Christmas cheer

Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited on Friday afternoon hosted its annual Christmas donation exercise. The company has been making donations to several organisations over the past 15 years to assist them in their humanitarian relief efforts. This year the company extended Christmas cheer to 12 caregiving, charitable organisations, donating $125,000 each to them. The donations were made at the company’s headquarters on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.
Executive Director Vikash Panday, stated that in the spirit of Christmas, the company makes these donations every year to aid these organizations with their charitable work.
“We make this Christmas presentation to 12 organizations. We are donating $125,000 to each organisation, making the total contribution $1,500,000. We hope that you will use this money prudently and the real beneficiaries are the persons you serve and help,” stated Panday.
Further, he stated that the donation is just one of the channels the company uses in an effort to assist the less fortunate and to honour its community service responsibility.
Mr. Panday said that all the organizations in their own way have been making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate and he was happy to contribute to the cause.
The organisations that have benefitted from the company’s donations are: Bless the Children Home; Canaan Children’s Home; Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre; Uncle Eddie’s Home; Friends of the Archer’s Home; The Dharam Shala; The David Rose School for the Handicapped; Cheshire Homes Guyana; Hauraruni Girl’s Home; the Tina Insanally Foundation; Bal Nivas Shelter; and the Joshua House Children Centre.
Dec 11, 2021Kaieteur News -The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) match officials have completed their preparations for the year-end trio of senior competitions, with the GFF Refereeing Department providing...
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have always opined on these pages that there must be public responses to terrible propaganda sprouted... more
Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son, related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]