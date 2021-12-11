Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Port Mourant Training Centre are champs

Dec 11, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Volleyball powerhouse Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) came out champions of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) League competition which came to an end recently.

The winning PMTC team pose with their silverware.

The competition, which was sponsored by the Trophy Stall Berbice branch, saw three teams participating. Those competing were PMTC, Rollers Volleyball Club of New Amsterdam and Vikings of Blairmont.
The final was played between PMTC and Rollers under floodlights at the Blairmont hardcourt and saw PMTC winning the best-of-five encounter by a 3-0 margin.
The scores were 28-26; 25-18 and 25-22.
At the end of the competition the winning teams and top individual performers were presented with their accolades.
The top individual performers were adjudged as: Steffon Norah of PMTC, he was voted as the (MVP), Errol Fingall of Rollers the (Best Setter) and Ronaldo Bobb of PMTC (Best Attacker).
The winning PMTC team was coached by former national captain and Coach Levi Nedd, who is also the current president of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF).
More competitions are expected to be staged shortly. (Samuel Whyte)

 

