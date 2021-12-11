One dead after boat on trial run capsizes

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man reportedly drowned on Tuesday December 7, after a boat on a trial run reportedly capsized in the Mahaicony River, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He was identified by police as Michael Saffee of Grove, Mahaicony.

According to police, the boat he was captaining at the time capsized around 17:45hrs on that day.

The investigators reported that it was a long metal boat powered by 48 horsepower (HP) outboard engine.

Detectives learnt that some repairs were conducted on the vessel and Saffee and his boss, Vishan Harrypersaud, 53 – the owner of the boat – decided to take it on a trial run.

About one mile away from the Mahaicony Stelling the metal vessel reportedly spun suddenly and capzised, throwing Saffee and his boss overboard.

Harrypersaud, who survived the incident, told the detectives that he had managed to swim to a corner of the river, but when he got there, Saffee was nowhere around.

He was rescued by a passing boat and reported the incident to police when he arrived at Mahaicony.

Ranks were immediately sent to visit the scene, only to discover the submerged boat with its engine nearby, and which was tied to a tree trunk.

Saffee’s father, Toney Saffee, conducted a search of his own, and discovered his son’s remains floating on the southern side of the river. .

Police were called in to retrieve the body and a post mortem conducted on the remains yesterday concluded that Saffee had drowned.