Khemraj Ramjattan said I’m a PPP agent

Kaieteur News – I have always opined on these pages that there must be public responses to terrible propaganda sprouted by people with a Mephistophelean agenda. If not pliable minds become poisoned when they accept these propagandistic outpourings.

Yesterday I was on the Eve Leary seawall and an African vendor approached me and said, “Freddie yuh right, we deh hay and Burke in America.” He was referring to my writing on Rickford Burke proudly proclaiming that he lives in the US but in the same breath urging people to run government leaders off the road.

All the time, I am supplied with things written and said about me that I was not aware of. A few days ago, I was directed to a television interview Khemraj Ramjattan did in which he described me as a PPP agent. I hope my reply here open the eyes of Guyanese to see the kind of politicians we have.

Khemraj told his host at one time we were close and during that period he did legal work for me for free when I was on the side of the AFC. But he didn’t mention what they were about. They were all libels and one contempt of court charge, all of which were done in my service to my country of which both Khemraj and the AFC benefitted through the rise of consciousness in the Guyanese people through my activism and which no doubt resulted in the collection of votes they got in 2011 and 2015.

In the interview Khemraj mentioned how I now hold opposing opinions to the AFC. But he was not asked if some of those opinions can be argued with cogency and evidence. One of the compelling questions that were not asked is that if the PPP chose me to be an agent for them why did Khemraj, who was a powerful figure in the government, not make me the same offer because at the time we were close?

Surely, any logical mind would accept that in asking me to be an agent, the PPP saw some intellectual and political worth in me. Let us say for argument’s sake that I am an agent for the PPP, why Khemraj did not put the same proposal to me when he and his party shared half of the power between 2015 and 2020?

We must always remember what Timothy Jonas of ANUG said during the election rigging. He cynically and facetiously observed that if the PPP was in opposition and could have so rigged the election and got all those international observers to verify their rigging then they deserved to be in power.

Could one use the same methodology and apply it to Khemraj? Aren’t the PPP leaders better politicians, competent strategists that they saw the talent of a non-PPP person and made him an agent but the AFC under Khemraj, while having me as a friend, didn’t have the intellectual capacity and commonsense to propose to me to be an APNU+AFC agent?

The part that I like in the interview is when Khemraj intoned that in what he and the AFC are currently doing, he would hope once more I swing my opinions back in support of the AFC. That was a sad statement by Khemraj. He majored in law so I don’t know how much he studied the great German philosopher, Georg Hegel. Hegel expatiated on how the dialectics work.

The dialectics have left the AFC behind. Time and life in Guyana have moved on, leaving Khemraj and the AFC to become as lifeless as yesterday’s rain. I am not employed by the PPP. I receive not one cent from the PPP but yet I am an agent of the PPP. Khemraj is close to the PNC and sprouts in Pavlovian ways the sermons of the PNC. Yet he didn’t describe himself as a PNC agent. Is he a PNC agent? Are there WPA personnel alive today that were PNC agents for Burnham? The answer to that question is in the released files of the US government.

After he described me as a PPP agent I was waiting to see if he would have said the identical thing about Dominic Gaskin. You see Gaskin devastated his own party, the AFC, by publicly rejecting the AFC’s claim that it won the election. Gaskin dubbed Mingo’s numbers as false. On the same programme in which Khemraj called me a PPP agent he said Charran took a bribe. But not a word on Gaskin’s motive! I wonder why? I end with what I wrote above. You educate this young nation by responding to the mischief people sprout all the time, as Khemraj did.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)