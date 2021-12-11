Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese Society that no one cares?

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – In his letter “I wish to remind the Prime Minister of commitments made that are yet to yield results” (SN, 9th December 2021) MP Lenox Shuman says that there is over Two Billion Dollars missing from the Amerindian Fund.

Where is the investigation?

Yours Faithfully

Sean Ori