Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – In his letter “I wish to remind the Prime Minister of commitments made that are yet to yield results” (SN, 9th December 2021) MP Lenox Shuman says that there is over Two Billion Dollars missing from the Amerindian Fund.
Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese Society that no one cares?
Where is the investigation?
Yours Faithfully
Sean Ori
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
