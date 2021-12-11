Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese Society that no one cares?

Dec 11, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – In his letter “I wish to remind the Prime Minister of commitments made that are yet to yield results” (SN, 9th December 2021) MP Lenox Shuman says that there is over Two Billion Dollars missing from the Amerindian Fund.
Where is the investigation?

Yours Faithfully

Sean Ori

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese Society that no one cares?

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese...

Dec 11, 2021

