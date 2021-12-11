Govt. wants to build more schools in Region Three

Kaieteur News – Given the growing populace in Region Three, the Government of Guyana is looking to build more schools in the Region to facilitate every child in ensuring that they have access to an education.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday at an event in the Region at the West Demerara Secondary School.

The Minster said places like Tuschen and La Parfaite Harmonie are growing communities in the Region, which means schools will have to be built to facilitate the children coming into the areas.

“We also need a primary school at Tuschen and a primary school at Parfaite Harmonie. Those are growing communities, you know more primary means that people are coming in to live, and so we now have to get more schools,” she explained.

Adding to the list of institutions, are nursery and secondary schools, Minister Manickchand noted.

“In Region 3 we have 14 high schools, the newest one just got commissioned; it’s at Parfaite Harmonie, the West Minister Secondary school…This Region is going to have one more high school,” the Education Minister revealed.

Currently, the Region only has one ‘primary top’ institution, which is the Saraswati Vidya Niketan that houses over 300 students. Aiming to remove students from primary top, the Minister noted that another secondary school is important to the Region.

Kaieteur News understand that a nursery school is being constructed in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Minister Manickchand further mentioned that presently works are being done to complete a dormitory at the Leonora Secondary School, which would house some 65 students. The importance of the dorms is to facilitate those children along the Demerara and Essequibo Rivers, who would usually have to travel long distances to attend schools.

Last, she stated that the Centre for the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPC) that was recently constructed will soon be opened, and it will house 120 teachers making it easier for them to access training.