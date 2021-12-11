Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. wants to build more schools in Region Three

Dec 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Given the growing populace in Region Three, the Government of Guyana is looking to build more schools in the Region to facilitate every child in ensuring that they have access to an education.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday at an event in the Region at the West Demerara Secondary School.
The Minster said places like Tuschen and La Parfaite Harmonie are growing communities in the Region, which means schools will have to be built to facilitate the children coming into the areas.
“We also need a primary school at Tuschen and a primary school at Parfaite Harmonie. Those are growing communities, you know more primary means that people are coming in to live, and so we now have to get more schools,” she explained.
Adding to the list of institutions, are nursery and secondary schools, Minister Manickchand noted.
“In Region 3 we have 14 high schools, the newest one just got commissioned; it’s at Parfaite Harmonie, the West Minister Secondary school…This Region is going to have one more high school,” the Education Minister revealed.
Currently, the Region only has one ‘primary top’ institution, which is the Saraswati Vidya Niketan that houses over 300 students. Aiming to remove students from primary top, the Minister noted that another secondary school is important to the Region.
Kaieteur News understand that a nursery school is being constructed in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.
Minister Manickchand further mentioned that presently works are being done to complete a dormitory at the Leonora Secondary School, which would house some 65 students. The importance of the dorms is to facilitate those children along the Demerara and Essequibo Rivers, who would usually have to travel long distances to attend schools.
Last, she stated that the Centre for the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPC) that was recently constructed will soon be opened, and it will house 120 teachers making it easier for them to access training.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Referees are “Ready To Go” for Super 16 – GFF Head of Refereeing

Referees are “Ready To Go” for Super 16 – GFF Head of

Dec 11, 2021

Kaieteur News -The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) match officials have completed their preparations for the year-end trio of senior competitions, with the GFF Refereeing Department providing...
Read More
Port Mourant Training Centre are champs

Port Mourant Training Centre are champs

Dec 11, 2021

‘Always wanted to be in a World Cup, playing at home is special’

‘Always wanted to be in a World Cup, playing at...

Dec 11, 2021

GFF president shares condolences after passing of George Green

GFF president shares condolences after passing of...

Dec 11, 2021

Fraser further questions GASA President

Fraser further questions GASA President

Dec 11, 2021

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese Society that no one cares?

Has corruption become so endemic in Guyanese...

Dec 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Old Traditions

    Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son, related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]