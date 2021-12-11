Fraser further questions GASA President

Dear Sports Editor,

Kaieteur News – Mr. Scott, Thank you for your response to “clear the air of the governance concerns”, although you have not cleared the air at all with your response and I will explain how.

My letter delved into the OASP funds and two central sets of actions that implicate GASA in corrupt practices:

1. The lack of action and covering up of financial improprieties in 2018.

2. The provision of false information to FINA this year in order to receive higher amounts of funds for the 2022 OASP funds.

In your response, you stated:

“We table a modified version of the by-laws alongside a code of conduct … this could not have been adopted except through an extraordinary meeting”. So you are admitting to giving false information to FINA under Q14?

“We have reached out to the Olympic association … for guidance on setting up a disciplinary committee … not fully achieved due to time constraints”. So you are admitting to giving false information to FINA under Q15?

“We have revisited the selection policy for national athletes, to present a level playing field”. While there may have been an inclusion of the selection guideline in the meet summons of the last selection meet held, this selection guideline was not followed and I will explain. In August, a time trial was held and it was stated that the male and female swimmers with the 2 highest FINA point aggregate scores from eligible meets during the period would be representing Guyana at the PANAM Junior Championships in Cali that ended two days ago (December 5, 2021). The daughter of a coach, who had the 4th highest FINA points, was selected. Is this the level playing field that you were referring to?

On the same point, it is curious that in your response you remained very silent on the coaches’ selection policy. Just last night at a Technical Committee Meeting, a Dorado Coach was sidelined once again for national duty even though you have said that GASA is implementing a rotation system for coach selection. Mr. Scott, can you please furnish us all with a list of all of the international meets GASA has attended and list the name(s) of the coach(es) who travelled under your tenure?

Finally, in your response on the OASP funds you failed to refute any of the points of my letter. This definitely does not clear up the misconceptions at all. You have only managed to admit to giving false information to FINA on Q14 and Q15. Please address the other ten points of my letter.

Thank you in advance for your usual quick response.

Yours sincerely,

Nicholas Fraser.