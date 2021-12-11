Fish vendor placed on $20k bail for unlawfully wounding man

Kaieteur News – Vishal Ally, a 25-year-old fish vendor of Lot 37 Rahaman’s Park, Georgetown, was yesterday crossed-charged for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Trevon Williams, whom he accused of stealing his cellphone.

Ally appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was granted bail of $20,000 after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for unlawfully wounding Williams.

On the day in question, he left his phone playing in the downstairs area of his home, and went upstairs for a while. When he returned downstairs his phone was missing.

Williams and some other friends were under the house and, as such, Ally enquired about the missing phone. Williams told him not to accuse him of stealing, ‘before he start bussing people head’. The two men then had a heated exchange of words.

Later that night, Williams and his friends allegedly started pelting Ally’s house with bricks. Ally came outside armed with a knife and Williams was armed with a cutlass.

They both received injuries and Ally was rushed to the hospital. Williams was later arrested, but was released on station bail, since Ally was hospitalized for four days.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was at home resting for two weeks before he was charged.

Ally was told to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday and he did. Williams did not appear in court.

Ally is expected to reappear in court on January 21, 2022, and the matter was transferred to Court Two before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.