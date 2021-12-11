Fish vendor placed on $20k bail for unlawfully wounding man

Latest update December 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Vishal Ally, a 25-year-old fish vendor of Lot 37 Rahaman’s Park, Georgetown, was yesterday crossed-charged for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Trevon Williams, whom he accused of stealing his cellphone.
Ally appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was granted bail of $20,000 after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for unlawfully wounding Williams.
On the day in question, he left his phone playing in the downstairs area of his home, and went upstairs for a while. When he returned downstairs his phone was missing.
Williams and some other friends were under the house and, as such, Ally enquired about the missing phone. Williams told him not to accuse him of stealing, ‘before he start bussing people head’. The two men then had a heated exchange of words.
Later that night, Williams and his friends allegedly started pelting Ally’s house with bricks. Ally came outside armed with a knife and Williams was armed with a cutlass.
They both received injuries and Ally was rushed to the hospital. Williams was later arrested, but was released on station bail, since Ally was hospitalized for four days.
After being discharged from the hospital, he was at home resting for two weeks before he was charged.
Ally was told to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday and he did. Williams did not appear in court.
Ally is expected to reappear in court on January 21, 2022, and the matter was transferred to Court Two before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
Dec 11, 2021Kaieteur News -The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) match officials have completed their preparations for the year-end trio of senior competitions, with the GFF Refereeing Department providing...
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have always opined on these pages that there must be public responses to terrible propaganda sprouted... more
Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son, related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]