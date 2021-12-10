Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament starts Monday

Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM
Dec 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament will serve off next week Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Last Saturday, representative of Trophy Stall Victor Sunich, handed over the trophies to National and International Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani, which will be presented to the winning players next Friday.
The business has been a long-standing supporter of the sport over the years.
This year’s tournament will see players facing off in open doubles and mixed doubles games from 17:00hrs to 21:00 hrs on December 13 and 15 with the finals set for December 17, 2021.
