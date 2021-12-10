Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball tourney set for December 19

Kaieteur News – Team Daniels under the leadership of veteran cricket coach Forbes Daniels continues to give young athletes opportunities to hone their skills.

The team has not only been conducting coaching sessions for young cricketers in the area, but they have been providing a pathway for athletes in other sporting disciplines to develop their trade.

Coach Daniels along with other members of the organisation with assistance from his family is currently working on an indoor facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast. The facility is expected to house cricket indoor coaching and seminars during the rainy season and table tennis among other indoor sports.

The project is being funded by the Daniels family and Forbes Daniels explained that due to the limited funding the project will take longer than expected to be completed. “We are using funds from my wife and children savings. One of our aims is to produce rounded athletes and we are hoping that with this project coming on stream, athletes will be motivated even more,” he added. Team Daniels will be staging a table tennis, 5-a-side beach football and softball cricket as well as an athletic meet on December 19 at Zorg. Funds raised from the proceedings will go towards the project.

Daniels said that the youths have shown a keen interest in sports and as such he wants to ensure that sports development remains a priority in the area. “These sessions can help to prepare athletes for higher levels competitions and can also contribute to the well being of the society,” he stated.

Cricket sessions continue daily under the guidance of Anthony Adams, Debra Daniels and Nathan Persaud. Recently, the Nexgen Golf Academy donated a quantity of golf clubs and balls to the committee.