Repeat offender remanded for allegedly setting fire to Soesdyke home

Kaieteur News – A repeat offender, Ryan Chung, was remanded on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Soesdyke home, owned by 36-year-old Owmattie Hussain.

Chung appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s court. The accused was arrested on December 5th and charged Wednesday 8th, 2021 with the offence of setting fire to the dwelling house located at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

The charge, as laid under Section 140 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 was read to him and he pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded to prison and the matter has been adjourned until January 3, 2022 for filing of statements.

This publication previously reported earlier in June that Chung, and his accomplice, Anthony Maraj, were remanded for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in front of her Land of Canaan home.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on May 25, at Land of Canaan, while armed with a gun, they robbed Desiree DeFreitas. According to the facts, on the day in question, about 15:55hrs, DeFreitas was in her yard conversing with a relative via telephone, when one of the men who was dressed in a Guyana Police Force (GPF) uniform invaded her premises.

The victim told police that she was sitting in a chair on the northern side of the yard when the man, in uniform and armed with a handgun, approached her demanding that she hand over her valuables. She explained that he tried to force her into her house, but she resisted. A fight reportedly ensued, during which she received a lash to her head with his handgun. According to the woman, before he escaped she was robbed of her Samsung Galaxy S9 cell phone.