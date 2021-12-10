PS bribery file still with DPP – Police

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MOAA) Permanent Secretary (PS), Sharon Hicks’ bribery file is still with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for almost a month now.

On October 7 last Hicks was caught in a police sting operation taking a bribe from a security services contractor, and she is yet to be officially charged for her unlawful action.

Police investigators sent back the file for a third time to the DPP chambers on November 15, 2021 and according to police investigators, the file still sits with the DPP.

The PS was caught after the contractor became fed-up of her allegedly demanding a $200,000 kick-back just to sign off some invoices.

He notified police of her demands and a sting operation was set up. The man agreed to pay Hicks the cash and on the day the money was being handed over, he called in the police, and ranks were reportedly able to catch her redhanded.

She was immediately sent on leave to facilitate an investigation.

Kaieteur News had learnt that the PS had allegedly struck up a deal with the contractor’s father, who was the former owner of the security services company. The deal was that, in order for her to secure him a contract with the ministry, he had to give her a $200,000 kickback.

Unfortunately, he died and his son took over the company and did not know about the deal his father had made with the PS. When she started to demand money, he became furious, and decided to take action.

As it relates to the investigation, the case file has been back and forth from the DPP to investigators. It took three weeks after the PS was caught for the DPP’s Office to return the file to police for correction.

Investigators did their part, and on November 7 Kaieteur News was told that the file was sent back to the DPP for a second time.

In a later update, it was revealed that the file was sent back to investigators again for more corrections. The police did as it was told, and on November 15 it was revealed that the file was sent back to the DPP for a third time, but that since then, they have been waiting, with the PS yet to be charged or appear before the courts.