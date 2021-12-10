PNCR Executives agree to postpone Congress to December 18

Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM
Kaieteur News – The election process to select a new Chair of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) Party, formerly scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to December 18, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that the decision was agreed upon by the Party’s Central Executive Committee yesterday (Thursday).
In fact, the Party said in a brief statement that the decision was made “in the interest of ensuring transparency, democracy and fairness to all its members, delegates and officials”.
Prominent Lindener Sharma Solomon, former Attorney General, Basil Williams, and Peoples National Congress Reform founder member (PNC/R) Volda Lawrence, are among those, who have been nominated to contest for leadership of the Party.
The official list of nominees to contest for the leadership post include, former Minister of State, under the coalition administration, Joseph Harmon, Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Van-West Charles. As it relates to the post of Party Chairman, those nominated include incumbent, Volda Lawrence, Gary Best, Shurwayne Holder, Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Ford, Annette Ferguson, Aubrey Norton, Sharma Solomon, Ronald Bulkan, Christopher Jones, Richard Van-West Charles, Simona Broomes, Geeta Chandan, Dawn Hastings, Joseph Harmon and Mervyn Williams.
The incumbent Party Leader, David Granger, has failed to secure any nominations to lead the party.
The Congress will be for delegates only, decentralized, and hybrid and will be conducted over one day at the Party’s Congress Houses, and approved venues in the respective regions.
According to the PNC/R, the various Congress Sub-Committees have been meeting and advancing their preparations for the Congress, “however, since the Accreditation Committee is the one which plays a central role in preparing the List of Delegates for the Congress, the Party considers it necessary to brief the press on the work it has done so far.”
The party said, since its establishment, the Accreditation Committee has been functioning effectively and has met routinely and regularly to verify delegates based on submissions by party groups.
