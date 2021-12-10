Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PNCR Executives agree to postpone Congress to December 18

Dec 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The election process to select a new Chair of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) Party, formerly scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to December 18, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that the decision was agreed upon by the Party’s Central Executive Committee yesterday (Thursday).
In fact, the Party said in a brief statement that the decision was made “in the interest of ensuring transparency, democracy and fairness to all its members, delegates and officials”.
Prominent Lindener Sharma Solomon, former Attorney General, Basil Williams, and Peoples National Congress Reform founder member (PNC/R) Volda Lawrence, are among those, who have been nominated to contest for leadership of the Party.
The official list of nominees to contest for the leadership post include, former Minister of State, under the coalition administration, Joseph Harmon, Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Van-West Charles. As it relates to the post of Party Chairman, those nominated include incumbent, Volda Lawrence, Gary Best, Shurwayne Holder, Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Ford, Annette Ferguson, Aubrey Norton, Sharma Solomon, Ronald Bulkan, Christopher Jones, Richard Van-West Charles, Simona Broomes, Geeta Chandan, Dawn Hastings, Joseph Harmon and Mervyn Williams.
The incumbent Party Leader, David Granger, has failed to secure any nominations to lead the party.
The Congress will be for delegates only, decentralized, and hybrid and will be conducted over one day at the Party’s Congress Houses, and approved venues in the respective regions.
According to the PNC/R, the various Congress Sub-Committees have been meeting and advancing their preparations for the Congress, “however, since the Accreditation Committee is the one which plays a central role in preparing the List of Delegates for the Congress, the Party considers it necessary to brief the press on the work it has done so far.”
The party said, since its establishment, the Accreditation Committee has been functioning effectively and has met routinely and regularly to verify delegates based on submissions by party groups.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

Dec 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will be unable to compete at the South American Powerlifting Championship (FESUPO) set to commence on December 7 in Ecuador. The Guyanese athletes were fine tuning...
Read More
Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF, K&S football

Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF,...

Dec 10, 2021

Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball tourney set for December 19

Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball...

Dec 10, 2021

Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament starts Monday

Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament...

Dec 10, 2021

National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next Sunday after 2-year hiatus

National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next...

Dec 10, 2021

Five more youth cricketers honoured under BCB/Adana Homes CSEC Awards Programme

Five more youth cricketers honoured under...

Dec 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]