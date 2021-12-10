National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next Sunday after 2-year hiatus

Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM
Dec 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has collaborated with its partners to bring to the hardworking athletes, the bodybuilding and fitness fraternity, and the entire Guyana its first Seniors Bodybuilding Championships for 2021 – set for next Sunday at the National Cultural Center on Homestretch Avenue.
The GBBFF has written to the COVID-19 Task Force for permission to have an in-person audience for the competition, and it has been suggested that the GBBFF should implement the same guidelines and protocols that were used for the hosting of the Sports Conference, along with making it compulsory that, upon entry, attendees present their vaccination cards to substantiate that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Permission has already been granted for use of the National Cultural Centre and on competition day, all athletes, backstage personnel, and executives of the GBBFF are expected to abide by all COVID-19 protocols as gazetted by the Ministry of Health. On-stage athletes would be required to stand 6 feet apart from each other, while backstage athletes would be required to wear their masks and maintain the mandatory physical distancing.
Judges would be seated 6 feet from each other, and would be required to wear their masks.On the night of the competition, there would be about 30 athletes competing in the 3 different segments of competition.
These are:
1. Bodybuilding;
2. Bikini; and
3. Men’s Physique
An official list of athletes will be revealed next Thursday and so far the preliminary list of those athletes includes Darious Ramsammy, Christina Ramsammy, Rosanna Fung, Nicolas Albert, Emmerson Campbell, Yannick Grimes, Colin Chesney, Marlon Bennet, Lyndon Kennedy, Brian Singh, Odel Crum-Ewing, Ashanti Conway, Gale Karim, Jonathan Jeffery, Julio Sinclair, Ronaldo Caldera and Joel Caldera.
This competition, the first Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships to be held since 2019, has so far attracted financial support of the National Sports Commission, Fitness Express, and several other business entities and individuals.
