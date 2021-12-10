Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minibus driver in custody following EBE accident

Dec 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old minibus driver was on Tuesday placed into police custody following an accident along the Le Destin public road, East Bank Essequibo (EBD).
The accident reportedly occurred at 08:15hrs.
According to the police, Mohamed Nazrudeen Osman of Lot 12 La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD), a minibus driver was proceeding east along the northern side of Le Destin public road, and a truck driven by Paul Anthony Hachey a 61-year-old of Lot 3 B Hyde Park, Parika, EBE, was stationary at the northern edge of the said road.
As Osman’s minibus approached the stationary truck, it suddenly turned south into the path of his minibus. Upon seeing this, Osman pulled south to avoid a collision but despite his frantic efforts the left front side of his minibus slammed into the right front side of Hachey’s truck.
As a result of the impact, Hachey and Debra Hackey a 64-year-old occupant in the truck at the time, received multiple injuries about their heads and bodies.
They were both subsequently rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, by a public-spirited citizen, in a conscious state where passenger Hackey was treated and sent away and driver Hachey was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Ward.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on Osman, which gave a reading of .000% BAC. He remains in custody pending further enquiries.
Kaieteur News yesterday made several attempts to contact the truck driver, Hachey. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

Dec 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will be unable to compete at the South American Powerlifting Championship (FESUPO) set to commence on December 7 in Ecuador. The Guyanese athletes were fine tuning...
Read More
Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF, K&S football

Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF,...

Dec 10, 2021

Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball tourney set for December 19

Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball...

Dec 10, 2021

Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament starts Monday

Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament...

Dec 10, 2021

National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next Sunday after 2-year hiatus

National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next...

Dec 10, 2021

Five more youth cricketers honoured under BCB/Adana Homes CSEC Awards Programme

Five more youth cricketers honoured under...

Dec 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]