Minibus driver in custody following EBE accident

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old minibus driver was on Tuesday placed into police custody following an accident along the Le Destin public road, East Bank Essequibo (EBD).
The accident reportedly occurred at 08:15hrs.
According to the police, Mohamed Nazrudeen Osman of Lot 12 La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD), a minibus driver was proceeding east along the northern side of Le Destin public road, and a truck driven by Paul Anthony Hachey a 61-year-old of Lot 3 B Hyde Park, Parika, EBE, was stationary at the northern edge of the said road.
As Osman’s minibus approached the stationary truck, it suddenly turned south into the path of his minibus. Upon seeing this, Osman pulled south to avoid a collision but despite his frantic efforts the left front side of his minibus slammed into the right front side of Hachey’s truck.
As a result of the impact, Hachey and Debra Hackey a 64-year-old occupant in the truck at the time, received multiple injuries about their heads and bodies.
They were both subsequently rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, by a public-spirited citizen, in a conscious state where passenger Hackey was treated and sent away and driver Hachey was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Ward.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on Osman, which gave a reading of .000% BAC. He remains in custody pending further enquiries.
Kaieteur News yesterday made several attempts to contact the truck driver, Hachey. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.
