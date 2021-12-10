Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll moves to 1,014

Dec 10, 2021 News

-Five unvaccinated persons succumb

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five more unvaccinated persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,014.
According to the Ministry the fatalities are that of four unvaccinated men and an unvaccinated woman who all died over a two-day period (December 8 to 9), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The persons who died are that of a 58-year-old woman from Region Four, and four men, a 61-year-old from Region Four, a 58-year-old from Region Five, a 79-year-old and 71-year-old from Region Two.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 69 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,402.
The dashboard also shows that there are 14 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 persons in institutional isolation, 822 in home isolation and 1 in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 36,505 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

Dec 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will be unable to compete at the South American Powerlifting Championship (FESUPO) set to commence on December 7 in Ecuador. The Guyanese athletes were fine tuning...
Read More
Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF, K&S football

Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF,...

Dec 10, 2021

Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball tourney set for December 19

Team Daniels table tennis, football and softball...

Dec 10, 2021

Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament starts Monday

Trophy Stall Christmas Badminton Tournament...

Dec 10, 2021

National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next Sunday after 2-year hiatus

National Senior Bodybuilding C/Ships returns next...

Dec 10, 2021

Five more youth cricketers honoured under BCB/Adana Homes CSEC Awards Programme

Five more youth cricketers honoured under...

Dec 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]