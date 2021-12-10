Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll moves to 1,014

Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM
Dec 10, 2021 News
-Five unvaccinated persons succumb
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five more unvaccinated persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,014.
According to the Ministry the fatalities are that of four unvaccinated men and an unvaccinated woman who all died over a two-day period (December 8 to 9), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The persons who died are that of a 58-year-old woman from Region Four, and four men, a 61-year-old from Region Four, a 58-year-old from Region Five, a 79-year-old and 71-year-old from Region Two.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 69 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,402.
The dashboard also shows that there are 14 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 persons in institutional isolation, 822 in home isolation and 1 in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 36,505 persons have recovered from the virus.
