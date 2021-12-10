GAPLF unable to compete at South American C/Chips in Ecuador

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will be unable to compete at the South American Powerlifting Championship (FESUPO) set to commence on December 7 in Ecuador. The Guyanese athletes were fine tuning preparation for the championships and a lot was expected of them, however they will be unable to display the fruits of their labour a statement from the GAPLF has indicated.

Below is statement by the GAPLF:

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is unable to participate in the 25th annual FESUPO Classic powerlifting Championship slated for 7th to 12th of December in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

This is as a result of the GAPLF inability to mobilise the resources needed to cover the cost of the Team’s participation. The GAPLF wishes to assure its sponsors, supporters and the public that Team Guyana was prudently selected, well prepared, ready and eager to proudly represent the Golden Arrowhead as they have in the past. Each team member was positioned to medal in their respective categories.

Our non-participation means that Guyana will be unable to defend the medals it won in various categories in 2019. In spite of this setback, the GAPLF will continue its work to afford its athletes merited regional and international competitive exposure.

The GAPLF wishes to express its appreciation to those sponsors who reposed confidence in Team Guyana and committed their material support. Unfortunately, we were unable to meet the threshold to ensure minimum in travel and accommodation.

The Federation is now focused on the National Seniors Championship scheduled for 19th December, where all indicators point to a very competitive championship.

Those that were set to represent Guyana at the championship were Nadina Taharally, Franklyn Brisport-Luke, Nairanjan Singh, Carlos Petterson-Griffith, Wasim Mohamed, Gordon Spencer, Roger Rogers, Romario Gonsalves, Paul Adams and Williams Bjorn.