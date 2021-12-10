Fire Side Grill N Chill on board with GFF, K&S football

Kaieteur News – Yesterday Fire Side Grill N Chill Restaurant of 139 Garnett Street, Newtown Kitty came on board with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Super 16 Cup yearend football extravaganza.

The business entity that provides a wide array of exotic cuisine of both local and international taste and standard became the latest to offer sponsorship for the major football tournaments set to get underway this weekend.

GFF President Wayne Forde noted that, “The GFF is thrilled with the overwhelming support of corporate Guyana, and wishes to express gratitude to Fire Side Grill for coming on board for this year’s GFF-K&S SUPER 16 CUP. We are very grateful that even after experiencing difficulties associated with the devastating impact of the Covid19 pandemic, companies have joined us in recognizing the importance of the return of football.”

Football activities like most other sports were missing from the local landscape since last year and many players and fans have been anticipating a return once the situation changes in relation to the Covid19 pandemic.

Mr. Forde and co-organiser Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major were on hand yesterday at the company’s head office to receive the sponsorship, which was done by Ms. Shania David of behalf of Fire Side Grill N Chill and Managing Director Simeon Francis who was present.

The GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup is scheduled to be held over the period December 12 – January 1, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021 to be held over the period December 11 – January 2 and the GFF-K&S Futsal Championship to be held over the period December 14 – January 8.

Games will be played in venues across the country, including in Georgetown, Buxton, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Providence, Leonora, Linden, New Amsterdam, Bartica, and Essequibo.

The full Covid19 protocols will be in effect at all venues as only vaccinated fans will be allowed to witness games. The GFF held vaccination exercises in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to ensure their players and officials and fans could be vaccinated recently.