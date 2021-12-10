Drunken man plunges to death

Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM
Dec 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Montrose resident, Solomon Sookram is now dead after he reportedly drowned on Wednesday afternoon, moments after showing some children how to swim.
According to police, the incident which left the 33-year-old man’s family in mourning, occurred sometime between 14:00hrs and 16:00hrs at a canal in Felicity Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.
Kaieteur News understands that the deceased would usually cut grass at his father’s cattle farm in the Felicity community, and would often consume alcohol before doing so.
On the day of the incident, around 14:30hrs, the police report stated that Sookram went to the area, in an intoxicated state and went into the canal to cut the grass.
“He began showing the children in the yard how to swim and he plunged in the canal, went under, and did not resurface,” the report revealed.
Noticing that Sookram was not resurfacing, a neighbour immediately raised an alarm with his family, who went to the canal and began to search for him. Sookram’s body was later recovered by family members, who tried to resuscitate him.
Police noted that upon their arrival, his body was examined for any marks of violence, but none were seen. The man was officially pronounced dead by an EMT doctor on the scene. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Dec 10, 2021Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will be unable to compete at the South American Powerlifting Championship (FESUPO) set to commence on December 7 in Ecuador. The Guyanese athletes were fine tuning...
Dec 10, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – I was interviewed several times by Yog Mahadeo. During the period of the election rigging, Yog hosted... more
Kaieteur News – Part of a columnist’s job is to observe the patterns and trends going on in society. Sometimes,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]