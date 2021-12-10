Latest update December 10th, 2021 12:58 AM

Drunken man plunges to death

Dec 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – A Montrose resident, Solomon Sookram is now dead after he reportedly drowned on Wednesday afternoon, moments after showing some children how to swim.
According to police, the incident which left the 33-year-old man’s family in mourning, occurred sometime between 14:00hrs and 16:00hrs at a canal in Felicity Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.
Kaieteur News understands that the deceased would usually cut grass at his father’s cattle farm in the Felicity community, and would often consume alcohol before doing so.
On the day of the incident, around 14:30hrs, the police report stated that Sookram went to the area, in an intoxicated state and went into the canal to cut the grass.
“He began showing the children in the yard how to swim and he plunged in the canal, went under, and did not resurface,” the report revealed.
Noticing that Sookram was not resurfacing, a neighbour immediately raised an alarm with his family, who went to the canal and began to search for him. Sookram’s body was later recovered by family members, who tried to resuscitate him.
Police noted that upon their arrival, his body was examined for any marks of violence, but none were seen. The man was officially pronounced dead by an EMT doctor on the scene. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.

