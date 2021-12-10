Decomposed body of missing father of one found hanging in WCB backdam.

Kaieteur News – Just two weeks ago, 25-year-old Rackesh Ramcharran of No.11 Village, West Coast Berbice went missing. His body was found in a decomposed state hanging from a tree with a yellow rope around his neck about 15 inches off the ground, aback the Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice Burial ground, police said. Kaieteur News was informed that a cattle farmer on December 8th was grazing his cattle in the Woodley Park Burial Ground area, when he saw what appeared to be a man hanging from a tree. As a result he contacted the police.

The body was clad in long pants, a long sleeve black shirt and in an advanced state of decomposition.

When police arrived, the body was cut down and examined, but due to the state of decomposition, no marks of violence were seen.

Ramcharran left his home on the morning of November 25th last. He left with his work haversack, slippers and the clothes on his back. However, after some time had elapsed and he did not return home, his wife and relatives became worried.

Devanand Ramcharran, father of the deceased said his other son told him on Wednesday that a body was found in the No.11 backdam. When he ventured to the area, the body was already cut down from the tree, but an ID card and bank card that were found on the body, possibly linked the remains to Rackesh Ramcharran.

The haversack he left home with was found near the body with a pack of cigarettes and a lighter inside.

The body is at the Bailey’s funeral home awaiting a post mortem. Ramcharran leaves his 5-year-old child, wife and other relatives to mourn his passing.