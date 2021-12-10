Three companies bid to procure vehicles for Labour Ministry

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office yesterday received three bids for the procurement of vehicles, a contract which falls under the Ministry of Labour.

The companies bidding are AM Trading Enterprise, Beharry Automotive Limited, and Massy Motors Guyana Limited.

On Thursday, tenders were also opened for the preparation of a temporary location for a landfill at Enterprise, Region Six. The procuring entity for this project is the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Labour- Board of Industrial Training

Procurement of vehicles.





Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Preparing of temporary location for accepting waste at Enterprise, East Canje, Region 6.