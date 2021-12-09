West Demerara Secondary now offering CAPE subjects

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has now expanded the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) programme to the West Demerara Secondary School in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The school on Wednesday became the first in the region to offer CAPE subjects to students in Region Three.

In October, it was noted by the Education Minister, Priya Manickchand that about seven more schools across the country will be added to the list of institutions that offer the CAPE subjects. Just last week, the ministry commissioned the first CAPE school in Region Two at the Anna Regina Secondary School.

Delivering remarks to the gathering, Headmaster of the West Demerara Secondary School, Sir Harrinarine said the discussion of the CAPE programme for the school started some years ago. “We would have had this item on our school’s improvement plan for a long time,” he added.

He explained that, currently they are 12 students from across the Region enrolled in the classes at the school and teachers for all subject areas.

The school is currently offering two Associate Degrees, one in Arts and the other in Business, and 10 other subjects areas which include; Biology, Chemistry, Pure Mathematics, Integrated Mathematics, Management of Business, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Communication Studies, Literature in English and Environmental studies.

“In the collaboration with the Central Ministry we are going to add more subject in the future, subjects like Tourism, Physical Education, Food and Nutrition and by extension Law at the West Demerara Secondary School. This is just the beginning, Mr. Narine pointed out.

For her part Manickchand told the students that they must be welcoming to students from other regions who will join the school to write CAPE. She disclosed that it is important the programme has reached the region, because previously students would had to travel to the capital city which is a difficult situation, putting a strain on families as it relates to transportation and financial costs.