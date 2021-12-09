Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Was total silence on Mr. Shuman’s part, the Govt.’s price for giving him the post of Deputy Speaker

Dec 09, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – In recent days there have been a number of emanations from both the Deputy Speaker and the Government that, for want of a better term, reads like a ‘lovers’ quarrel’. It would be good if the Deputy Speaker can inform the public under what conditions did he accept the job with the Government and the post of Deputy Speaker, since, from the emanations from the Government side, it would appear that those posts came with the price of his unconditional support with no room for criticism.
The answers provided by Mr. Shuman would help the public decide on whether he is a political opportunist, or whether the Government does not intend to tolerate criticisms from anyone associated with it. Either way, as we are seeing in this latest saga, politics overtakes the real issues to the detriment of the citizens.

Suryaveer

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

Dec 09, 2021

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Kaieteur News – All teams in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic Basketball tournament that is set for February 19 & 20, 2022, would be outfitted with branded...
Read More
Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021

Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16...

Dec 09, 2021

GCB can’t access CGI account

GCB can’t access CGI account

Dec 09, 2021

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow Bank huge win

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow...

Dec 09, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 09, 2021

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Dec 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]