Was total silence on Mr. Shuman’s part, the Govt.’s price for giving him the post of Deputy Speaker

Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – In recent days there have been a number of emanations from both the Deputy Speaker and the Government that, for want of a better term, reads like a ‘lovers’ quarrel’. It would be good if the Deputy Speaker can inform the public under what conditions did he accept the job with the Government and the post of Deputy Speaker, since, from the emanations from the Government side, it would appear that those posts came with the price of his unconditional support with no room for criticism.
The answers provided by Mr. Shuman would help the public decide on whether he is a political opportunist, or whether the Government does not intend to tolerate criticisms from anyone associated with it. Either way, as we are seeing in this latest saga, politics overtakes the real issues to the detriment of the citizens.
Suryaveer
