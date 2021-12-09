US Govt. calls on Guyana to ‘stamp out ‘stamp out’ corruption’

Kaieteur News – As the world today observes, International Anti-Corruption Day, the government of the United States of America, has called on governments—including Guyana—“to announce meaningful commitments and initiatives, and to engage with civil society and the private and philanthropic sectors, since they play a critical role in supporting democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting human rights.”

The sentiments were espoused in a statement by the US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch, who noted that the occasion coincides with US President, Joe Biden, “hosting a virtual Summit for Democracy, at which (Guyana’s) President (Irfaan) Ali, has confirmed his attendance.”

According to the US Ambassador, “Governments and institutions around the globe cannot allow corruption to flourish.”

To this end, she suggested, “constructing a legislative framework that deters corrupt practices and promotes transparency is an essential step in addressing corruption.”

Additionally, the Ambassador pointed to enhancing the capabilities of criminal justice institutions, to investigate and prosecute corruption as being crucial to exposing malign influence.

Government operations, she said, needs to be, “transparent, such that citizens and the media can provide oversight and hold officials accountable.”

According to the Ambassador, “procurement processes that comply with international anti-corruption standards will ensure a level playing field for investors.”

To this end, she posits, “private sector actors must also answer for any role that they play in corrupt practices, and when choosing private sector partners, it is advisable to choose the reputable over the most convenient. Most importantly, a robust civil society and free press are critical to holding leaders responsible for their actions. “

The Ambassador noted that in Guyana, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has focused on training and mentoring those in the criminal justice sector to build their capacity to fight corruption.

She noted that in 2018, the Guyana Public Service Commission was reconstituted after a 13-year hiatus and that this was a step towards ensuring fairness and transparency in the public service system.

She drew reference to the fact that Guyana also passed the Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Act in 2018, which seeks to protect persons making disclosures from retribution from others, including within the public service.

These kinds of legislative reforms, she said, are necessary parts of a successful plan to fight corruption.

“In the United States, politicians and corporations alike know that there are consequences ranging from jail time to hefty fines if they engage in corrupt activities or violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.”

She said, “our engagement through multilateral bodies, including the region’s main anticorruption body – the OAS’ Mechanism for the Implementation of the Inter-American Convention against Corruption – helps build strong international anti-corruption standards and ensures countries stay true to their obligations around transparency, accountability, and integrity.”

As such, the Ambassador noted that the US Government looks forward to the Guyana government’s initiatives to combat corruption, including Natural Resource Fund legislation that offers both transparency and clear oversight, and to a meaningful and inclusive process of stakeholder engagement.

This, in addition to a strong anti-corruption stance now, “will show Guyanese citizens, and the rest of the world, that the government is committed to transparent institutions that utilise the country’s resources to the long-term benefit for all Guyanese.”

International Anti-corruption Day is an annual opportunity to bring attention to the continued importance of combating corruption, ensuring accountability, and fostering transparency. According to the Ambassador “around the world, corruption threatens security, hinders economic growth, and siphons away public and private resources.