St. Rose’s School sewage breakage…

Kaieteur News – Contractors can face penalty up to $90,000 in fines for failing to adhere to GWI’s guidelines

In light of the sewerage breakage and blockage at the construction site of the St. Rose’s High School – the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Wednesday reminded that contractors can face a penalty of up to $90,000, for failing to adhere to its guidelines and policies.

In September 2021, the Ministry of Education (MOE) signed a $515 million contract for the construction of the St. Rose’s High School. The contract was awarded to Shandong Degian International.

It was reported that the contractor failed to contact GWI prior to commencing the construction on the school’s and that has resulted in a breakage of the sewerage at the location and sand entering the sewer chambers. As such, the entity highlighted in its statement that contractors who fail to adhere to its guidelines can face penalties ranging from $15,000 to $90,000 – depending on the nature and/or magnitude of the offence.

GWI also reminded contractors that they need to consult with them prior to construction at building sites in and around Central Georgetown, and it was also stated that this is necessary because of the location of their sewer chambers.

The disruption to the sewerage chamber at the school has resulted in the gully chambers being packed with sand and construction debris, and also caused blockage to the sewer lines at Camp and Murray Streets. It was further stated that the situation was compounded by the presence of a large amount of solid waste in the manholes and street sewers, which was seemingly entered by way of littering.

The entity also debunked claims that was reported in sections of the media that sewage was found in the school’s compound, and noted that the construction waste at the school is what prevented toilets in the school from being flushed. The release also stated that when sewer chambers are blocked, it results in sewerage backup into homes.

Moreover, a statement issued yesterday by the Education Ministry noted that the school’s construction site was visited by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other officials from the ministry. According to the press statement, while the progress of the construction of the school was discussed, the sewage issue was also addressed. It was further stated that Minister Manickchand had discussions with members of GWI in relation to the issue.

The release stated that the Sewer Maintenance Officer, Akedo Softley, shared that the sewage blockage is created when residents allow prohibited items to enter the sewer line – resulting in a backup in the community like what is being experienced at St. Rose’s. However, the Maintenance Officer noted that once the blockage is cleared, the situation at the school will automatically be fixed.

According to Softley, in order to prevent future disruption from happening, residents need to stop allowing prohibited items such as paper towels, sanitary napkins, dental floss, condoms, newspapers and any other item that is not toilet paper or human waste from getting into the sewer system. Moreover, within a few days, the sewage issue is expected to be fully addressed.