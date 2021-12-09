MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – All teams in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic Basketball tournament that is set for February 19 & 20, 2022, would be outfitted with branded uniforms, compliments of SQ (formerly Squadra), the official uniform supplier of the 16-team competition.

Managing Director of MVP Sports Ian Ramdeo (centre), Rawle Toney (right) and Compton Babb display the Steph Curry sneakers which the winner of the three-point shootout will receive tomorrow at the Sports Hall. The team uniforms are also on display.

The simple unveiling was done yesterday afternoon at MVP Sports in the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen.
Coordinator Rawle Toney during the press brief noted that the Classic has this year aligned itself with SQ, which is part-owned by overseas-based Guyanese, Colin Baker.
“He would have done a tremendous job in ensuring that every team is properly outfitted,” Toney said.
The teams would receive their set of uniforms upon registration, which is free and must be done on FIBA’s 3×3 website (https://play.fiba3x3.com).
During yesterday’s brief, MVP Sports was also announced as a sponsor of the event.
At the official tournament launch that is scheduled for tomorrow at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the company will host a three-point shootout with the winner receiving a pair of Steph Curry sneakers. In addition, the launch will also feature four male teams and three female teams going head to head in round-robin matches.
Managing Director of MVP Sports, Ian Ramdeo, said, “It’s heartening for me personally to see our athletes get a chance to get back out after a very long time of little competition and little play time. So we’re very happy to be part of this tournament.”
The company has also committed a cash prize to the FIBA-endorsed tournament, which is making a return after a two-year hiatus.
For Guyana to boost its chances of contesting more FIBA 3×3 tournaments and more importantly entering the main draw stage, there is a need for more FIBA-endorsed local 3×3 tournaments.
The upcoming Classic will aid Guyanese and Caribbean players to get much-needed rating points.

 

