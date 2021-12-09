Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021

Kaieteur News – Grand Coastal Hotel has added its name to the huge corporate support rallying behind the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) end-of-year football bonanza with the purchase of some beds for the GFF National Training Centre dormitories to accommodate more than one female team at a time for the GFF-GNWFA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021.

In expressing gratitude to the hotel for coming on board, President of the Guyana National

Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Andrea Johnson noted that the partnership of not only

Grand Coastal Hotel, but all stakeholders is important to effectively showcase the talent of Guyanese footballers.

“We want to acknowledge the contribution of Grand Coastal for coming on board and partnering with the GFF and the women’s association in order for us to have a smooth running of the GFFGNWFA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021,” she said.

Grand Coastal’s Human Resources Manager Maria Khan shared the company’s interest in being part of the women’s festival and noted that, “Grand Coastal Hotel came on board with the GFF to further support females in sports as well as to help to fund necessities to ensure they can continue to strive. And as such, the partnership will be ongoing whenever we can facilitate and support the GFF, be it food, accommodations, etc.”

The GFF has asked for further corporate support to ensure that all female players, match officials and coaches have the accommodation resources they need during the GFF-GNWFA Super 16

Women’s Festival 2021.

The theme of this year’s women’s tournament is We Rise Against Domestic Violence.

“We want to spotlight our commitment to educating and eliminating domestic violence in our communities,” said Johnson. “We must take note of the issues in our communities and do our part to make life better. GNWFA stands against domestic violence.”

The GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Tournament commences on Saturday 11th December at the St. Cuthbert’s Ground where St. Cuthbert’s Mission will play against Swan FC.