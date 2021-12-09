GCB can’t access CGI account

Ongoing Court case on the issue prevents Treasurer from speaking on the matter…

Kaieteur News – The financial statements of Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the year ended September 30, 2020 indicates that for the years 2019 and 2020 CWI had an outstanding balance of US$553,489 for 2019 and US$547,368 for 2020.

According to the statements, CWI owed Guyana Cricket Inc (CGI) US$85,298 for 2019.

It was noted that ‘the related party are unsecured, interest free and have no specific term of repayment, no bad debt expenses were recorded on related party balances’.

The new Administration came into office in April of this year and according to the GCB there is no documentation or records of what transpired before then.

The GCB’s Administrator Savitri Persaud and its Territorial Director, former West Indies Test pacer Colin Stuart, who served in the previous Admiration, are among the few officals who have been retained by Bissoondyal Singh led Board.

When asked to comment on the CWI’s financial statements, Brian Sukhai, who replaced the late Prittipaul Jaigobin as GCB Treasurer in June after Jaigobin died in an accident in April, said, “We have seen audited accounts for the GCB for the financial ended November 30 2020. The wheels are currently being put in motion to have the external audit of the GCB’s financial accounts for the year ended November 30, 2021 will commence shortly.

On the CGI side, we do not have any access to any Bank accounts or documents that may exist, so I absolutely cannot speak on any matters at all pertaining to that entity.”

According to the Treasurer, GCB receives US$25,000 in monthly subventions which go towards administrative costs.

“There is another source of income of US$17,500 which mainly goes toward the Academy players but we have been unable to access that account as yet, since Cricket Guyana Inc (CGI) which managed the affairs of the Guyana Jaguars, is a private entity,” added Sukhai.

Sukhai informed that the ongoing legal proceeding to gain access to the CGI accounts is also linked to the rebranding of the Guyana Jaguars to Guyana Amazon Jaguars, which is now managed by the GCB.

“Because the matter is attracting the attention of the Court, I am not at liberty to say much on the matter,” added Sukhai.

According to Sukhai, the financial practices of the previous body were not good.

“We did an analysis and there were a couple of things that were not in keeping with financial best practices…we found no significant evidence of financial transactions were posted from the middle of December 2020 to March of 2021 and there was no evidence of Bank reconciliation for that period,” revealed Sukhai, a certified Accountant.

The Treasurer indicated that the GCB was audited up to November 30, 2020 while improprieties were discovered with the accounts.

“But because we can’t find any documentation we are left in a bind as we move forward.

Outside of sponsorship and ticket sales from International cricket, revenue streams for the GCB mainly lie with Cricket West Indies,” disclosed the GCB Treasurer. (Sean Devers)