Gas-to-Shore Project to further impact fisheries sector

—-civil society representative

Kiaeteur News – The Gas-to-Shore Project in its current design will further impact the fisheries sector negatively, which is already suffering from a decline in catch, Civil Society observer, John Palmer has said.

Palmer, a forester who works on quality assurance schemes and audits in the United States, shared his views on the proposed Gas-to-Shore (GTS) Project during a Moray House Trust virtual meeting that looked at the possible risks and benefits of the project last Saturday.

Palmer said that based on the plans he has seen, the pipelines to transport the gas will not be laid with any foundations, which can cause potential harm to marine species. “It’s just going to be laid flat…it’s not going to be set inside a concrete culvert (and). I find this very odd, especially as we also know from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that the currents running through the Liza One field was so strong that when they were trying to do baseline surveys of the fish, they couldn’t set the fish traps because the current was just sweeping them away,” Palmer explained.

According to him, the pipelines must cross the Amazonian mud banks, which will certainly contribute to the bending of the pipeline, if it is not anchored. Palmer said, “Indeed some of the commentators have noticed that this pipe, which is proposed and will be carrying highly flammable gas under pressure and I would have thought this is a real hazard…what happens if you lay a pipe, when you don’t anchor it, you bend it and indeed it then splits and all the gas comes fizzing out.”

He was keen to note that such instances are not alien to the Region, but has been occurring in Trinidad due to the rusting and bending of pipelines. In this regard, Palmer warned that Guyana must pay keen attention to the management of the pipeline.

ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), recently submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) its project summary for its Gas-to-Shore Project, which could cost Guyana at the very least, US$900M.

ExxonMobil in the document noted that the project could impact Guyana’s marine geology and sediments. It said this could occur through the installation of offshore and non-routine or unplanned events, which was not explained. Regarding the possible effects on human life and the environment where this is concerned, ExxonMobil said it could result in the “Disturbance of the seabed during offshore pipeline installation activities, has the potential to affect benthic habitat and cause death/injury of benthic fauna.” In short, any marine life that is near or close to the seafloor where this project is being done is at risk of being killed or injured. So far, some 30 companies have expressed interest in the Government’s Gas-to-Shore Project.

Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat in an interview with OilNOW said that companies from the United States, China, European and the Caribbean region have already submitted their proposals. Locals, the minister told the oil network, have also partnered with regional companies for the project. While he was careful not to divulge the names of the companies, Bharrat only highlighted some structural changes that have been made.

Earlier this year, the PPP/C Government had published an Expression of Interest (EOI) for private investors or a consortium to be part of the US$900M project. The EOI which was advertised by the Ministry of Natural Resources, called for a joint participation in the proposed Gas-to-Shore Project with the government and Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana.

The Ministry, in its invitation, noted also that the decision on Wales was taken after extensive evaluation of multiple sites with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EEPGL). The Wales Development Zone (WDZ), it said, has been identified as the termination point for the pipeline from the Liza Area in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The WDZ encompasses over 14,000+ acres of land of which approximately 1,300 acres will be set aside for heavy industry/gas-related investments. The project, according to stakeholders, is expected to see some 27 kilometres of pipeline being buried from the Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) location to Wales, in addition to some 200 plus kilometres of pipeline from the Stabroek Block where the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is located.

According to the administration, WDZ will be the location for the termination of the gas-pipeline measuring over 225 km from the Liza Area. Additionally, it will involve the establishment of a gas-processing plant (GPP) and a Natural gas liquids facility (NGL) capable of producing at least 4,000 bbl./day, including the fractionation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).