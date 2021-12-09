Liverpool man hospitalised after chopping incident

Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News –Police are investigating an alleged chopping incident that occurred on Tuesday 7th December 2021 at Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Injured is 51-year-old Alphonso Williams called ‘Lil Boy’ of Liverpool Village Corentyne Berbice. He is presently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital. A 31-year-old male is presently in custody.
Reports are that the wife of Williams reported the suspect, for noise nuisance and in retaliation, the suspect verbally abused the woman. Sometime after when the victim had gone home, he inquired from the suspect about the verbal abuse meted out to his wife. The suspect reportedly became enraged and went out in the street, armed with a cutlass and a heated argument started between him and Williams. During the argument, the suspect chopped Williams to his left wrist and right hand. Williams was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor, who admitted him as a patient and subsequently transferred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Ranks from the Anti-Crime Patrol arrested the suspect and escorted him to the Port Mourant Public Hospital to be medically examined since he displayed minor cuts to his left eye and right foot.
