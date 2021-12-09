Ego – tripping: David Hinds outside the police station

Kaieteur News – Do you know what egoistic abandonment is? Do you know what egoistic bravado is? Here is both an explanation and a description. It is when you go on your Meta page and do your programme with your smart phone in front of you and you glance all the time to see how you look.

You parade yourself on your Meta programme and there are no intelligent and educated persons in a wide audience to embarrass you at question time. In an audience when that happens the attendees laugh at you because you either give an illogical reaction or your lie was so silly that you look like a fool in front of everyone.

So these preachers of hate go on their Meta pages and exclaim the most untruthful, fictional and deceiving vocabularies all of which are designed to fool their viewers. Here is a past example of egoistic bacchanalianism and then we will go to what David Hinds said about his presence outside the Brickdam Police Station in 2012.

In 2015 a man named his party after himself and ran for president against David Granger. He got 111 votes. Mr. Granger got 218,000. Days after, he migrated to the US. Later, I will tell you the source of his campaign money. My question is: do Black people who tune into this man’s programme believe him?

Last week, David Hinds on his Meta page reacted to my description in my Sunday column, two weeks ago, of his behaviour when I was attacked on midnight in 2012 during our vigil named “People’s Parliament.” The police were summoned by “People’s Parliament” comrades. The police took me to the Brickdam Police Station to give a description of my attacker and the car he escaped in.

It was agreed that I should not go home alone because maybe the intention was to kill me and it could happen while driving alone on the old Atlantic Highway during the uncivilised hours of night. David and his daughter, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, agreed to accompany me to the station while Michael Carrington of the AFC came with me. The plan was David would follow my car to my home and Carrington would overnight at my house. I don’t know why David and his daughter chose to stay outside the station.

When it was time to leave, David and his daughter were nowhere to be found. Sixteen calls to David from Carrington and I produced no answer. On his Meta programme, in reaction to what I wrote, he told his viewers the following story. As you read, bear in mind my voluminous replies to Amanza Walton-Desir that Black Guyanese leaders are fooling their people.

A policeman advised him that to be outside a police station at 2AM in the morning was not a wise thing. So he drove away. Anywhere in the world, if you want to sleep while driving or if you are being chased or afraid to go home, outside a police station or an army barrack or a private security firm is the safest of all places.

No police station in the entire Guyana in the wee hours of the morning has more staff than Brickdam; not even Eve Leary. Three questions David has to answer. Why didn’t he tell the officer he was waiting on me who was attacked? Secondly, why didn’t he come into the station? Thirdly, what was he afraid of outside the station? The year was 2012 and there were no reports before 2012 and in 2012 that police stations in Guyana were under attack.

It is normal for people to be outside a station late at night or in the early hours of the morning if they take a relative or family member to report a crime. Some family members stay in the car because not everybody likes a police station. If you take a taxi, the driver normally waits outside the station.

I need not dwell on this absurdity and asininity any further. My belief was David and his daughter were scared and felt if they were escorting me they could be harmed if there was a plan to follow me and hurt me. As the weeks, months and years wear on I will continue to caution African Guyanese to search their souls and minds when they listen to the propaganda of Black Guyanese leaders from the USA.

These people are not coming back to even work for a month muchless to live a year here. Their role is to stay alive psychologically in the US by appealing to you to listen to them. They are enemies of African Guyanese.

