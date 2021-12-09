De jukka in de pants

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, if de police ketch yuh walking down de road with a cutlass and it nat conceal, dem used to tek it away from yuh. Dat is how people learn dat when dem walking with cutlass, dem gat to wrap it in newspaper or some other paper.

If de police ketch yuh with penknife, you could end up in front of de magistrate. If dem ketch yuh with ice pick, yuh gat fuh answer what yuh doing with it. If yuh gat knife, dem gan assume yuh up to mischief.

Dese days, people walking de road with exposed cutlass in dem hands, knife and ice pick in dem waistband and penknife in dem pocket. And de police nah stopping nobody fuh question why dem gat dese dangerous weapons pon dem.

Every Saturday night, if you go to de Emergency Department of dem public hospitals, yuh gan find persons having to be treated fuh stab wounds. Is like pon weekends, de stabbing does increase. And in many cases, people does dead after dem get stab. Yet de police nah doing nothing fuh stap and search people pon de road fuh see wat dem gat in dem waist.

Dem schoolchildren getting stick-up with ice pick and knife and getting dem cellular phone tek way. It nat hard to spat who gat jukka in dem waist. Yuh does see de bulge. But like de police looking fuh another type ah bulge, dem who gat money in dem pocket. Yuh wutless if you bin thinking bout another bulge.

Dem boys seh even madmen now walking round with knife in dem waistband. Dem boys play brave and ask one ah dem, weh he going with de knife in he waistband. He watch dem boys and seh, “I going and peel two mangoes.”

Talk half and nah ask how he get getting de mangoes.