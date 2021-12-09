Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De jukka in de pants

Dec 09, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, if de police ketch yuh walking down de road with a cutlass and it nat conceal, dem used to tek it away from yuh. Dat is how people learn dat when dem walking with cutlass, dem gat to wrap it in newspaper or some other paper.
If de police ketch yuh with penknife, you could end up in front of de magistrate. If dem ketch yuh with ice pick, yuh gat fuh answer what yuh doing with it. If yuh gat knife, dem gan assume yuh up to mischief.
Dese days, people walking de road with exposed cutlass in dem hands, knife and ice pick in dem waistband and penknife in dem pocket. And de police nah stopping nobody fuh question why dem gat dese dangerous weapons pon dem.
Every Saturday night, if you go to de Emergency Department of dem public hospitals, yuh gan find persons having to be treated fuh stab wounds. Is like pon weekends, de stabbing does increase. And in many cases, people does dead after dem get stab. Yet de police nah doing nothing fuh stap and search people pon de road fuh see wat dem gat in dem waist.
Dem schoolchildren getting stick-up with ice pick and knife and getting dem cellular phone tek way. It nat hard to spat who gat jukka in dem waist. Yuh does see de bulge. But like de police looking fuh another type ah bulge, dem who gat money in dem pocket. Yuh wutless if you bin thinking bout another bulge.
Dem boys seh even madmen now walking round with knife in dem waistband. Dem boys play brave and ask one ah dem, weh he going with de knife in he waistband. He watch dem boys and seh, “I going and peel two mangoes.”
Talk half and nah ask how he get getting de mangoes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

Dec 09, 2021

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Kaieteur News – All teams in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic Basketball tournament that is set for February 19 & 20, 2022, would be outfitted with branded...
Read More
Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021

Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16...

Dec 09, 2021

GCB can’t access CGI account

GCB can’t access CGI account

Dec 09, 2021

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow Bank huge win

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow...

Dec 09, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 09, 2021

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Dec 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]