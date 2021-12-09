Bandits beat, rob sisters during home invasion at Parfaite Harmonie

Kaieteur News – Two sisters were on Tuesday night robbed and assaulted by gunmen who invaded their Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

According to a police report the robbery occurred at around 21:00hrs. The police said the 29-year-old, who works as a waitress, was on the verandah when she noticed the suspects approaching. She then started to scream, causing one of the gunman to discharge a round in her direction, after which, he pulled her into the house and demanded money.

The bandits then lashed the woman to her head with the gun. The 20-year-old, who works as a cashier, was then confronted by the bandits who also forced her to hand over valuables. The suspects then escaped through the verandah door with one grey and black Samsung Galaxy tablet valued $40,000, one silver iPad in a brown case and one iPhone 8 Plus valued $140,000, one peach coloured purse containing identification card, Republic Bank Card, N.I.S card and $15,000 in cash. Investigations are currently ongoing.