Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits beat, rob sisters during home invasion at Parfaite Harmonie

Dec 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two sisters were on Tuesday night robbed and assaulted by gunmen who invaded their Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.
According to a police report the robbery occurred at around 21:00hrs. The police said the 29-year-old, who works as a waitress, was on the verandah when she noticed the suspects approaching. She then started to scream, causing one of the gunman to discharge a round in her direction, after which, he pulled her into the house and demanded money.
The bandits then lashed the woman to her head with the gun. The 20-year-old, who works as a cashier, was then confronted by the bandits who also forced her to hand over valuables. The suspects then escaped through the verandah door with one grey and black Samsung Galaxy tablet valued $40,000, one silver iPad in a brown case and one iPhone 8 Plus valued $140,000, one peach coloured purse containing identification card, Republic Bank Card, N.I.S card and $15,000 in cash. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

Dec 09, 2021

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Kaieteur News – All teams in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic Basketball tournament that is set for February 19 & 20, 2022, would be outfitted with branded...
Read More
Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021

Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16...

Dec 09, 2021

GCB can’t access CGI account

GCB can’t access CGI account

Dec 09, 2021

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow Bank huge win

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow...

Dec 09, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 09, 2021

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Dec 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected].com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]