Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow Bank huge win

EBDCA 40-over tourney…

– Lawrence 5-wkt haul boosts Farm SC

Kaieteur News – An attacking century from Ushardeva Balgobin coupled with a five-wicket haul from Richie Looknauth handed Meadow Bank a comfortable victory over Peter’s Hall when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) 40-over competition commenced last weekend.

On Saturday at Farm, Peter’s Hall managed 144 all out in 26.3 overs, batting first after winning the toss. Extras contributed 51, while Chabiraj Ramcharran scored 23 from 29 balls with two fours and one six, Asif Ishak made 18 and Deonarine Dindial 16. Rivaldo Phillips took 2 -9, Steffan Wilson 2-16 and Bryion Bowen 2-20.

In reply, Meadow Bank CC raced to 146-3 in 16.1 overs with Ushardeva Balgobin blasting six fours and nine sixes in an unbeaten 102 off 58 deliveries while Brandon Jaikarran and Rivaldo Phillips made 13 and 12 respectively. Extras assisted with 23 as Dindial took 2-28.

At Laluni, Herstelling A Sports Club overcame Eccles SC by 64 runs. Herstelling A opted to bat and made 133 all out in 21 overs. Derick McCalmon made 40 and Ricky Sargeant 22. Kevin Singh picked up 4-26 off eight overs, while Totoram Bishun captured 4-37 off seven overs.

Eccles Sports Club were sent packing for 69 in reply. Shemar Yearwood made 14 and Randy Ramroop 12 as Richie Looknauth bagged 5-9 from seven overs and McCalmon 2-12.

On Sunday at Laluni, Silver Bullet defeated Laluni by 82 runs. In a match which was reduced to 20 overs, Silver Bullet batted first and managed 161-6. Clinton Pestano struck one four and seven sixes in a top score of 61 not out, while R. Rajaram made 25 with three fours and one six, C. Ragnauth scored 24 including one four and two sixes and L. David 14. Leon Thomas took 2-16.

Laluni were bowled out for 79 in 20 overs in reply. Orin Marks made 21 and Reyon Shuman 11. V. Looknauth claimed 3-4.

At Farm, Kenny Lawrence bagged a five-wicket haul to lead Farm Sports Club to a 14-run win over Uprising. Farm SC took first strike and scored 134 all out in 20 overs. Keisho Ramsarran scored 36 and Alex Rodrigues 35. Mohamed Baksh grabbed 4-18 while Wayne La Rose picked up 3-33 and Keshan Persaud 2-16.

Uprising made 120 all out in 23 overs, in response. Alex Singh top scored with 26, while Andy Narine scored 16 and Baksh 11 as Kenny Lawrence bagged 5-21 from seven overs.