Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

18 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 72 new cases

Dec 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Eighteen persons are patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Guyana continues to struggle to contain the virus here.
According to its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry of Health reported 72 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,333. Out of that number, 20,264 persons are women while 18,069 are men.
The dashboard shows too, that 51 persons are admitted into institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,362 persons have recovered from the virus, with some 1009 deaths.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

MVP Sports sponsors cash Prize, SQ Apparel to outfit all teams

Dec 09, 2021

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Kaieteur News – All teams in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic Basketball tournament that is set for February 19 & 20, 2022, would be outfitted with branded...
Read More
Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16 Women’s Festival 2021

Grand Coastal Hotel sponsors GFF-GNFWA Super 16...

Dec 09, 2021

GCB can’t access CGI account

GCB can’t access CGI account

Dec 09, 2021

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow Bank huge win

Balgobin century, Looknauth 5 for hand Meadow...

Dec 09, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 09, 2021

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Dec 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]