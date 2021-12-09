18 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 72 new cases

Latest update December 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Eighteen persons are patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Guyana continues to struggle to contain the virus here.
According to its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry of Health reported 72 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,333. Out of that number, 20,264 persons are women while 18,069 are men.
The dashboard shows too, that 51 persons are admitted into institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,362 persons have recovered from the virus, with some 1009 deaths.
