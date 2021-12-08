We need cheaper fertiliser

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It seems that government has forgotten us farmers and the high fertiliser prices which we still face even though they had planned to help us as they did in 2014.

This is the society we live in. As soon as protests are stopped the government forgets about us and its promise to us. It has been over a month and we are still paying over $8000 for a bag of paddy.

Mr. President and the ministry of agriculture please keep your promise. We need cheaper fertiliser.

Kind regards,

Rayaad Busgith