Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Latest update December 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – When the long awaited Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Annual General Meeting and Elections were finally held Sunday the lone slate headed by Wainwright Bethune, was voted in unopposed.
The AGM was staged at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Hall in Mackenzie and
Bethune, who is the Deputy Mayor of Linden, will now serve for the next two years.
The outgoing President Terrence Mitchell was present as were Guyana Football Federation General Secretary Ian Alves, while the Returning Officer was another GFF official Lyndon France.
Bethune’s slate of names was nominated unopposed thus making way for 1st Vice President Sean Adams, 2nd Vice President Patrick Dey, 3rd Vice President Olston Thorman, the Secretary Ms Dawn McCammon Barker, Treasurer Kevin DeJonge, Public Relations Officer Ms Reycia Nedd, Assistant Secretary /Treasurer Kellon Josiah with the Committee Members Mark Richards, Dexter Harris and Damian Forrester all on his team to be elected en bloc.
Dec 08, 2021Kaieteur News – When the long awaited Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Annual General Meeting and Elections were finally held Sunday the lone slate headed by Wainwright Bethune, was...
Dec 08, 2021
Dec 08, 2021
Dec 08, 2021
Dec 08, 2021
Dec 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Among my beliefs are two unshakeable ones. I firmly believe in the death penalty. I studied too much... more
Kaieteur News – Is it that Guyanese have low self-confidence and is that why more than 10 of them would sit in a speeding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]