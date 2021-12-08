Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Kaieteur News – When the long awaited Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Annual General Meeting and Elections were finally held Sunday the lone slate headed by Wainwright Bethune, was voted in unopposed.

The AGM was staged at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Hall in Mackenzie and

Bethune, who is the Deputy Mayor of Linden, will now serve for the next two years.

The outgoing President Terrence Mitchell was present as were Guyana Football Federation General Secretary Ian Alves, while the Returning Officer was another GFF official Lyndon France.

Bethune’s slate of names was nominated unopposed thus making way for 1st Vice President Sean Adams, 2nd Vice President Patrick Dey, 3rd Vice President Olston Thorman, the Secretary Ms Dawn McCammon Barker, Treasurer Kevin DeJonge, Public Relations Officer Ms Reycia Nedd, Assistant Secretary /Treasurer Kellon Josiah with the Committee Members Mark Richards, Dexter Harris and Damian Forrester all on his team to be elected en bloc.