RHTYSC Cricket Teams and friends hands over$ 3.7 Million home to Sonaroo family

– Florida Guyana Hope, Regal, KSM Investment, Navin Construction and Crab Wood Relief hailed for support

Kaieteur News – The twelve cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last joined with several donors to officially hand over a $3.7M home to Mr Chunilall Sonaroo and his family. The presentation was held under the chairmanship of Club Secretary /CEO Hilbert Foster and in attendance were representatives of several donors and also Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan.

Foster in providing a back ground of the project, stated that in late August, he committed the cricket teams of the RHTYSC, MS to assisting the Sonaroo family with a home despite the club never been involved in such a project. This was done after Chunilall Sonaroo visited his office, pleading for assistance as their old home was falling apart and learning that his wife and only child were suffering from severe diabetes. Several donors responded to a public plea for assistance from Foster and construction of the new home started less than one week after Chunilall Sonaroo had sought the RHTYSC assistance.

The Florida Guyana Hope donated over two million dollars, while Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investment donated 1500 of its finest concrete blocks. Navin and Sons Construction donated free labour and the foundation, while Anil Hardyal of Regal Stationery contributed two beds, a fridge, gas cooker, three piece chair set, kitchen table and chairs along with an electric fan. The Crab Wood Creek Relief Committee was also involved in the project and would shortly be donating a computer for Sonaroo’s fourteen years daughter.

President of Florida Guyana Hope, Mohammed Jamal Yasin, stated that his overseas based organisation was delighted to be part of the project, which is one of several it was supporting in Guyana. He hailed the contribution of Foster who highlighted the plight of the family and as such it caught his attention.

The total cost of constructing the home and furnishing it, he disclosed was $3.7M and he hailed the contribution of Navin and Sons for their support.

Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan spoke on the importance of making a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate and hailed the work of the club and the sponsors. He committed himself to making sure that water and electricity are added to the home in the shortest possible time. An emotional Sonaroo disclosed that he prayed a lot before visiting the office of the club and stated that Foster was his last hope after been disappointed on numerous occasions. He stated that Foster listened to his pleas, readily agreed to assist and that he would be forever grateful to the club and the several donors. Barely holding back tears, the sixty three years old Sonaroo pledged to take proper care of his prized new home. The cricket teams responsible for the development of the projects were Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under 21 and first division along with Vitality Under23.